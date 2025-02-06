Fresno Yosemite International Airport reached new record of 2.6m passengers in 2024

Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) today announced an all-time annual record of over 2.6 million passengers served in Calendar Year 2024. This new milestone represents a more than 9% increase compared to Calendar Year 2023, which served 2.4 million passengers. In addition to record passenger growth, construction on a major and historic terminal expansion aggressively continues to accommodate the current and future travel demands for Central Valley travelers.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Fresno Yosemite International Airport for reaching this incredible milestone of serving over 2.6 million passengers in 2024. It’s an exciting time for Fresno as our airport continues to grow and establish itself as an up-and-coming travel hub, connecting our city to more destinations than ever before. FAT is more than just a place to catch a flight—it’s a key driver of jobs and economic growth for our region. With the opening of the newly expanded terminal on the horizon, I’m thrilled for what’s ahead as we continue to welcome travelers and show the world what Fresno has to offer,” said City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

International passenger volumes experienced a substantial surge in growth strongly outperforming prior years. In 2024, a total of 411,575 passengers traveled between Fresno Yosemite International Airport and Mexico, representing an impressive 27.5% increase compared to 322,922 passengers in 2023.

“This major passenger growth trend at Fresno Yosemite International Airport is triggered by our airline partners recognizing and responding to the region’s demand for air service options from Fresno,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson. “Growing air service with more passengers choosing to fly Fresno and filling seats demonstrates to the airlines that more service is needed to meet demand.”

2024 Air Service and Airport Highlights

Annual domestic and international passenger levels year-over-year grew short of 10% to 2,672,881 passengers served in 2024 compared to 2,449,418 passengers in 2023.

Return of daily United Airlines seasonal nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in May.

Introduction of new daily nonstop flights to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) with Delta Airlines in June.

Launch of new Saturday nonstop service to Dallas Love Field (DAL) with Southwest Airlines in June.

Increased frequency to Las Vegas (LAS) on Southwest Airlines to four daily flights from three flights in March through September and representing a 25% increase in the airline’s capacity to LAS.

Launch of seasonal non-stop seasonal service from Fresno to Guadalajara, Mexico by Alaska Airlines December 3 through February 12, 2025.

Cargo transported through FAT in 2024 totaled over 20 million pounds. Cargo carriers FedEx and UPS upgauged from 757 aircraft to the 767 aircraft (both carriers) and A300s (UPS).

Placement of the final structural steel beam in October to support the largest airport development program in FAT’s history, including a new concourse wing with areas for shops and dining, expanded passenger screening checkpoint, a new Federal Inspection Station for international arrivals with an added waiting area for friends and family.

2025 FAT Air Service Preview

Added capacity through FAT planned later this year include:

Increased frequency to Las Vegas (LAS) on Southwest Airlines to four daily flights from three flights in March and representing a 25% increase in the airline’s capacity.

Added nonstop seasonal service to Portland International Airport (PDX) on Allegiant beginning May 22 through mid-August 2025 operating on Sundays and Thursdays.

Return of daily United Airlines seasonal nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in May.

Return of nonstop service with twice weekly service to Dallas Love Field (DAL) with Southwest Airlines June 7 through mid-August 2025.

Increased frequency to Salt Lake City (SLC) on Delta Airlines to four daily flights from three flights beginning June 8.

Travelers looking to explore their next trip can use the FlyMyAirport feature at flyfresno.com. Designed to enhance the travel booking process, this innovative tool allows travelers to effortlessly search for and book flights from and to FAT. Once users find their ideal flight, they can book directly with the airline or through an online travel agency.