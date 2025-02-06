California Farm Bureau stands with ag workers, farmers, calls for workplace stability

While there have been news reports of unease among some farm employees, the California Farm Bureau has been in contact with numerous farmers across the state and has not heard of any widespread workforce disruption.

Bryan Little, senior director of policy advocacy at the California Farm Bureau, which represents more than 26,000 farm and ranch families in the state, clarified that while concerns exist, farmers are continuing operations. While it’s unclear if all farms are fully operational, Farm Bureau has not received reports indicating otherwise, and efforts are always underway to ensure workforce stability.

“We recognize that some workers may feel uncertain right now, and we want to be very clear: California agriculture depends on and values its workforce,” Little said. “Farm employees are not just workers—they are partners in this industry. They are people with families, dreams and an incredible work ethic that keeps food on tables across America. We understand the uncertainty some might feel right now, and we want to be absolutely clear: California’s farmers stand with you. We respect you. We value you. And we will do everything in our power to ensure that agriculture remains a place where you are safe and supported.”

With one-third of the nation’s agricultural workforce located in California, farm employees play an indispensable role in food production. These skilled workers plant, cultivate and harvest the crops that make California the leading producer of fruits, vegetables and nuts in the United States.

“Without these employees, crops would go unharvested, rural businesses would suffer and food prices could rise for families across the country,” Little said. “This is not just a farm issue—it’s a food security issue, an economic issue and a community issue.”

The interdependence of agriculture and rural economies is without question, according to Little. Thousands of employees in ag-adjacent industries—including food processing, transportation and equipment suppliers—depend on the steady flow of agricultural work to sustain their livelihoods.

Little addressed the urgent need for immigration policy reform, noting that California’s agricultural workforce challenges are not new.

“Farmers and ranchers have struggled with chronic labor shortages for years, and uncertainty surrounding immigration policy only exacerbates the problem,” he said. “California’s farmers and ranchers are ready to work with the administration and Congress to advance real, bipartisan workforce reforms this year,“ Little said. “This isn’t just about filling jobs—it’s about ensuring security and stability for the agricultural workforce and the farmers who depend on them.”

To provide a long-term solution, Little outlined three key priorities for workforce reform:

Modernizing the H-2A agricultural visa program to make it more flexible and responsive to the labor needs of farmers and ranchers.

Providing earned legal status for current agricultural workers, recognizing their longstanding contributions to U.S. food production.

Crafting immigration policies that reflect the reality of agriculture in a diverse state like California, where workforce stability is essential to feeding the nation.

While supporting lawful immigration policies, the Farm Bureau cautioned against indiscriminate enforcement actions that do not account for workforce stability.

“We need policies that offer real solutions, rather than uncertainty,” Little said. “It’s like pulling the foundation out from under a house. If we want a strong agricultural economy and a secure food supply, we need solutions that reflect the reality of farming—not blanket enforcement measures that put the entire agricultural system at risk.”

Little said the California Farm Bureau remains in close contact with worker advocates, policymakers and agricultural leaders to monitor any reports of workforce disruption and to help ensure that California’s farms continue to function smoothly during all of California’s upcoming harvest periods.

“California Farm Bureau will continue to advocate for practical, compassionate solutions that protect our workforce, stabilize our industry and secure America’s food supply,” Little said. “California agriculture is strong, and our message to farm employees is simple. You are essential. You are valued. And farmers will continue to stand with you. As harvest season approaches in key growing areas, we will do everything in our power to ensure a stable and secure workforce, a dependable food supply and a strong agricultural economy for the future.”

The California Farm Bureau works to protect family farms and ranches on behalf of more than 26,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of 5.8 million Farm Bureau members.