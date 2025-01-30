Calendar of Events by Donna Orozco

Don’t miss a thing with Donna’s Calendar of Events!

Community Theater

“Fearless Dick,” an original musical comedy written for the Barn Theater, is the story of our hero vs the town madame and despicable, comical characters. Includes adult humor. Runs Jan. 10-Feb. 2 at the Porterville Barn Theater, 42 S. Plano, Porterville. 559 310-7046 or www.portervillebarntheater.com

“Between the Lines” is an enchanting new musical presented by Lindsay High School at the Lindsay Community Theater, 190 N. Elwood, Jan 31-Feb. 8. The story of an outsider at school whose world blurs between reality and her favorite book. 559 284-2223 or www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” William Shakespeare’s comedy about four young lovers, runs Jan. 31-Feb. 15 at Encore Theatre, 324 South N St., Tulare. 559 686-1300 or www.encoretulare.org

“Elf, the Broadway Musical,” the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy who is mistaken as an elf, will be performed by Green Acres Little Theater Feb. 6-8 at Rotary Theater, 330 S. Dollner, Visalia

Art shows

Arts Visalia shows Mirabel Wigon’s paintings of hope in this tumultuous world and works by the Visalia Senior Center painters from Feb.6-March 1. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays 12-5:30 p.m. 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts a photography show by Valley Photographers, a wide variety of newspaper, portrait, wildlife and sports photos. Open January and February during the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

College of the Sequoias Gallery hosts a show on Human Rights & Social Justice from Jan. 28-March 7. Open Tuesdays-Thursdays 10-4. Room 214 (downstairs) in the Kaweah Building, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Free 20-minute parking in the circle drive. www.facebook.com/costartgallery

College of the Sequoias Library is showing works by Audrey Barcio, Nancy Daly and Millian Giang Pham through February. 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. www.facebook.com/cosartgallery

The Oval Gallery displays “Reflections of Bodily Autonomy” in February, a collection of Michelle Goans’s work that incorporates imagery of plants, inanimate objects and animals historically associated with abortion and birth control, asking the viewer to reflect on the importance of a person’s right to make decisions about one’s own body. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. www.instagram.com/theovalgallery

Tulare City Historical Museum presents its annual Tulare County Varied Impressions show with art depicting the people and places of Tulare County from Jan 9-Feb. 15. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tulare City Historical Museum hosts a Black History Month display by the Hudson Institute of African American Heritage and Global Arts Museum. From Feb. 6-March 1. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Opposites Attract,” featuring representational art by local artist Arnie Jones and a group exhibit of abstract work, Jan. 11-March 30. Open Mon, Thurs, Fri 10-4 (closed 12-12:30) and Sat & Sun 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

“Lindsay Pioneer Businesses Exhibit” is on display at the Lindsay Museum and Gallery, 165 N. Gale Hill, through February. Photographs of businesses that came and went during the town’s first 50 years. Open Fridays 12-4 p.m. [email protected]

Kings Art Center presents “Persian Calligraphy in Abstract” by Sacramento artist Hesam Sabetian Jan. 17-March 16. Open Wednesdays-Fridays 12-5 and Saturdays & Sundays 12-3. 605 N. Douty, Hanford. www.kingsartcenter.org

Special events

Visalia Home and Patio Springfest runs 11- 4 on Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia. Over 350 exhibits of home and garden products and services. www.visaliahomeshows.com

Events by date

Thursday, Jan. 30

Country icon Clint Black performs his 35th anniversary of his debut album, Killin’ Time Tour.” 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Saturday, Feb. 1

Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. A 21-and-over chilling telling of four of Poe’s iconic stories matched with cocktails inspired by each. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Poetry & Song from 2-5 p.m. Julie Appelbaum will read from her recently published book of poetry, “All Too Human.” Plus music and songs. Congregation B’nai David, 1039 S. Chinowth, Visalia. 559 635-0268

Rollertown’s Pre-Valentine Adult Night from 9:30 p.m. to midnight features a beer garden, a DJ playing records, champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. 520 S. Linwood, Visalia. 559 733-8686 or visitvisalia.com/calendar

1st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com

Wednesday, Feb. 5

CHAP (Cultural Historical Awareness Program) talk by the guest artists who are displaying the Human Rights & Social Justice show at 5:30 p.m. in the Ponderosa lecture hall at College of the Sequoias, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. facebook.com/cosartgallery

Thursday, Feb. 6

Opening reception at the College of the Sequoias Gallery from 12-2 for a show on Human Rights & Social Justice. Room 214 (downstairs) in the Kaweah Building, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Free 20-minute parking in the circle drive. facebook.com/cosartgallery

Opening reception from 5-7 p.m. for the Tulare Historical Museum’s Black History Month exhibit. 559 686-2074 or tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Friday, Feb. 7

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

The Oval Gallery is hosting an interactive screen-printing session during the First Friday Art Walk for those who wish to print their 2025 calendars for free. 5-9 p.m.. 808 N. Court in Oval Park, Visalia. instagram.com/theovalgallery

Saturday, Feb. 8

“Sing” (1916), an animated film where animals put on a singing contest to save a once-grand theater. With voices of many Hollywood stars. 6:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. Free. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

“Do the Single’s Valentine’s Pub Crawl” from 4:30-9 p.m. in Downtown Visalia. Valentine’s Day is not just for couples. With best dressed contest, games, food and spirits. Tickets: dothecrawl.com/Visalia/Valentines

“Gal”entine’s Day brunch from 11-2 at The Hyde (formerly the Lamp Liter), 3200 W. Mineral King, Visalia. Paint your Valentine’s glass and take pictures in the photo booth. facebook.com/thehydevisalia

Friday, Feb. 14

Valentine Candy Dish Paint Night at 6 p.m. at Watson’s Organic Café, 617 W. Main, Visalia. Enjoy an organic treat and paint a heart-shaped candy dish. Reservations: 559 733-2022

Saturday, Feb. 15

Celebration of country singer Randy Travis at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. A near-fatal stroke makes it impossible for Travis to sing, but he is on stage as his music is performed. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Saturday, Feb. 22

Visalia’s 21st Annual Chinese New Year Celebration Fair from 12-4 p.m. celebrates the Year of the Dragon with family events, food, and drawings. At the Center for Integrated Medicine, 816 W. Oak. 559 625-4246