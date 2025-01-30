32nd ANNUAL VISALIA HOME & PATIO SPRINGFEST THIS WEEKEND!

Everyone is invited to our 32nd annual Visalia Home & Patio Springfest, starting Friday, January 31 until Sunday, February 2. The Visalia Convention Center will be filled the with over 300 exhibits featuring everything for your home – indoor and out! And, since this is the NFL’s bye weekend (before the BIG Superbowl) show visitors will get the chance shop and get great ideas on ways to increase the comfort, beauty, efficiency, and value of their existing homes. And there is something for the entire family including a Treasure Hunt for prizes, kids planting activities, great food, pets to adopt, and live music and more. The show is a great way to start getting ready as springtime approaches.

GARDENING & LANDSCAPING IDEAS!

This year’s Garden Center features succulents and bonsai trees for sale. Sequoia Riverlands Trust joins Springfest selling a variety of native plants and providing information on environmental education programs. UC Master Gardeners will dispense early Spring planting tips and provide expertise about best methods to preserve food.

Inside the Exhibit Hall, Gowin Green and Divine Landscaping will feature landscaping displays, and, NEW this year, Charter Oak Landscaping Development introduces its brand-new Terra Collections. These ready-to-build landscapes designed for homeowners in new developments. Whether you’re looking for an intimate garden or outdoor gathering space, Springfest provides lots of ideas and inspiration about ways to transform your backyard into a personal sanctuary without the hassle of starting from scratch.

OUTDOOR LIVING

Let Springfest show you how to have more than just a yard by reinventing outdoor spaces blending outdoor seating and kitchen with landscape designs for all seasons. On the Plaza Courtyard, guests will stroll through booths with barbeque islands, awnings, garden art and pottery, security fencing, artificial turf and pool contractors. Backyard Banger, joins the Springfest line-up, selling a portable, affordable, and storable kitchens for outside! It features a fridge, counter space, sink, power, and umbrella all on wheels. All you need is a garden hose and an extension cord for an easy plug and play and when you are done, it folds up small and stores away with a cover. In fact, a brand-new patio set, BBQ, and solar patio umbrella are all prizes in the event’s annual Treasure Hunt.

HOME DÉCOR & HOME FURNISHINGS

From cozy accents to statement pieces, visit SCV Timeless Collections to find unique decor that brings warmth and personality to your home and garden, For exquisite handmade treasures TCC 3D with Prints, a family-owned small business, will offer an array of unique 3D printed creations from games, fidgets, and figures, canvas bags, hand towels, wristlets, and more! Smalltown Fab will have unique art, fire pits, and other custom pieces for families to enjoy.

If your home needs an interior makeover, Savon Furniture, with the largest selection in the valley, features furnishings for your bathroom, bedroom, dining room living room, home entertainment, home office, and outdoor living patio furniture. Stop by the booth for an additional 10% off and free delivery within Tulare County. Also be sure to get your Treasure Hunt Form stamped at all participating locations as you may win a brand new patio set or a new living room recliner.

NEW REMODELING IDEAS &INTERIOR DESIGNS!

Inside, attendees will find affordable decorating and home improvement options provided by local, family-owned companies. For those planning a larger remodeling or restoration projects, talk with the reps at Trademark about bathroom or kitchen remodel designs, mold remediation, or water damage. Let the guys at Palm Construction show you the latest in granite, quartz and tile to use for your new countertop. For interior design projects, Factory Direct Blinds and Shutters joins this year’s shows featuring window coverings, and Richardson Flooring will be there to help you finish each room.

Renewal by Andersen will be displaying the latest in windows, and Westcoast Security Screens will display an array of attractive and secure window and door screens for added protection. T-Mobile, ADT, Xfinity and Direct TV will have state-of-the art smart home internet and streaming options. And check out a new product – a magnetic wireless solar charger – that works great for outdoor camping trips. And, of course, the experts at the Visalia Home Depot assist with DIY home repairs and the right parts and how to select the right tools for any project.

NEW HOUSING OPTIONS!

For those looking for a new home – big or small – San Joaquin Valley Homes is celebrating the Grand Opening of their exciting new homes at Granite Hills & Stonebrook in Visalia. Smee Homes is previewing their new Yokohl Landing Homes in Exeter, as well as tracts in Porterville and Goshen. But, if you need something a little smaller, tour Pacifica Tiny Homes or check out the modern sheds provided by Golden State Buildings and Tuff Shed.

GREAT FOOD & LIVE MUSIC

Looking for a new taste, then step up to the Franco Fusion Kitchen and try their dishes, like stir fry or rice bowls – all a fusion of Filipino, Asian, Mexican, and American food. Or snack on great treats like Italian cookies from Momma Rosa, roasted gourmet nuts, kettle Korn, and don’t forget grab a caramel apples or delicious candy for the way home. And while you are enjoying lunch, listed to local musicians including the Bearded Uke (Saturday) and Some Old Guys Band (Sunday).

SPRINGFEST PRIZES

An as usual, the annual Treasure Hunt entry forms will be located inside the show entrance. Completed forms qualify to win one of the many prizes when they include a stamp from all designated “enter to win” (red star) booth locations. Merchant-provided giveaways including stylish furniture, Smart Home gadgets, a patio set, solar umbrella, BBQ Grill, scented and candy gift baskets, garden statuary, and floor coating for a 2-car garage, valued at $3500. Treasure Hunt Rules and Regulations do apply and are posted with the entry forms.

ADMISSION TICKETS

Friday is SENIOR’S DAY (62 years and over) gets in for FREE! Visit the website to buy discounted tickets. Tickets may also be purchased by cash or credit, at the door.

General Admission is $10, online $7

Seniors/Military is $5 (Saturday & Sunday), online $4

Children under 12 are free.

For more information VisaliaHomeShows.com or call/text (408) 960-6637