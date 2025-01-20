President Trump Signs Executive Order to End Birthright Citizenship, Sparking Concerns Over Economic and Social Impact

Fresno, CA — Today, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end birthright citizenship, a longstanding policy enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. This decision has sparked widespread concern about the potential consequences for immigrant communities and the broader economic and social fabric of the nation.

“This policy will undoubtedly cause undue and irreparable harm to a community that is already struggling,” stated Samuel Molina, CEO of The Academy of Financial Education. “Efforts to end birthright citizenship not only undermine fundamental American values but also pose significant economic dangers.”

Ending birthright citizenship would leave many individuals without proper documentation, preventing them from accessing critical opportunities such as better-paying jobs, higher education, and social services. Economists and advocates warn this could lead to increased poverty and reduced economic productivity, ultimately harming the country’s workforce and innovation.

“Immigrants are what make our country great and drive progress,” added Samuel Molina. “They contribute to every sector of our economy and bring diverse perspectives that fuel growth and innovation. They should be encouraged to thrive and given the opportunity to succeed—not marginalized by policies that create barriers to their participation in society.”

The Academy of Financial Education (TAOFE) is a California statewide non-profit organization that seeks to narrow the wealth gap for the community through activities, education, instruction, and mentorship. TAOFE serves low to moderate income, veterans, limited-English proficient, immigrant, foster, unsheltered, LGBTQ+, justice impacted, youth and adults, in urban and rural communities. TAOFE incorporates behavioral finance and financial therapy techniques to help community members overcome their money trauma and achieve financial sustainability. Learn more at: www.taofe.org .