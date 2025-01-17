West Hills Community College District honored with Exemplary Program Awards

The West Hills Community College District is celebrating the recognition of its colleges, Coalinga College and Lemoore College, by the California Community Colleges Board of Governors as recipients of the 2024-25 Exemplary Program Award.

Coalinga College is the 2024-25 Exemplary Program Award Winner for its groundbreaking Coalinga College Library program. This award honors programs that integrate, advance, and sustain Open Educational Resources (OER) to promote student access and equity. Established in 1991, the Exemplary Program Award recognizes outstanding programs in California’s community colleges, with recipients receiving cash awards of $4,000. This year’s theme, Integrating, Advancing, and Sustaining Open Educational Resources for Access and Equity, emphasized efforts that promote inclusive content, broaden faculty access to OER, and ensure ongoing support for these initiatives.

Coalinga College was honored for its transformative OER program led by librarian Heather M. Evans, which increased its OER adoption rate from 10% to 85% among full-time faculty. The program featured extensive faculty outreach, partnerships with LibreTexts for resource adoption, and a project management approach to simplify processes. By the following fall semester, over 50% of Coalinga’s transfer sections used OER, significantly reducing student costs.

The program also collaborated with campus initiatives, including Rising Scholars and Dual Enrollment, to support non-traditional student populations. Partnerships with the Distance Education Committee enabled the development of master Canvas shells for adjunct instructors, streamlining OER use and improving the student experience.

“This award is a testament to the dedication of our faculty and staff in creating a more inclusive and accessible learning environment,” said Dr. Carla Tweed, Coalinga College President. “Through the Coalinga College Library’s OER initiative, we are breaking down barriers and empowering our students to achieve their goals.”

Lemoore College received an honorable mention for its #OERevolution which has been led by OER Librarian Kelsey Smith and the innovative faculty at Lemoore College. The OERevolution has saved students over $11 million since its inception in 2017. The program focuses on providing zero-textbook-cost degree and certificate pathways, addressing financial challenges faced by first-generation and economically disadvantaged students. The college currently offers 26 Zero Textbook Cost degree pathways and 74% of the sections offered in the Spring 2025 semester have zero-textbook-costs. The program collaborates with initiatives such as Guided Pathways and the Student Equity and Achievement Program to promote equitable access and enhance student outcomes. Faculty are empowered to create and adapt free course materials, ensuring students can access resources on the first day of class.

“The #OERevolution reflects our commitment to putting students first,” said James Preston, Lemoore College President. “Our amazing faculty have shown innovation and commitment to our students by eliminating textbook costs, providing access to course materials on Day 1 of the semester, and enhancing access to high-quality, customized course materials. We are transforming the educational experience and paving the way for student success.”

“I am incredibly proud of the innovative work happening at Coalinga College and Lemoore College,” said Dr. Robert Pimentel, West Hills Community College District Chancellor. “These programs exemplify our district’s mission to provide equitable access to education and empower our students to succeed. This recognition from the Board of Governors highlights the transformative impact of Open Educational Resources on our students and communities.”

The West Hills Community College District is committed to providing educational opportunities that empower students and enrich communities in the San Joaquin Valley.

For more information about Coalinga College, Lemoore College, and their award-winning programs, visit www.westhillscollege.com .