Businesses invited to join First Annual Job Shadow Week, Feb 3-7

The Tulare-Kings College and Career Collaborative, in partnership with the Central San Joaquin Valley K-16 Partnership, is thrilled to announce the launch of the inaugural Tulare Kings/Central San Joaquin Valley K-16 Partnership Job Shadow Week, happening February 3-7, 2025. This dynamic initiative, inspired by National Groundhog Job Shadow Day, will give local high school students the unique opportunity to explore various career paths by shadowing professionals in the workplace.

Job Shadow Week is designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world careers. Over the course of the week, students will step into the shoes of industry professionals across Tulare and Kings counties, gaining invaluable hands-on exposure to the skills and responsibilities needed to succeed in today’s workforce. These experiences will range from just a few hours to an entire day, providing students with deeper insights into careers they might be interested in pursuing.

Calling All Local Businesses: Become a Job Shadow Host!

Businesses throughout the region are invited to open their doors and host high school students during Job Shadow Week. This is a unique chance for local companies to play a crucial role in shaping the future workforce, offering mentorship and firsthand career guidance to eager students. Whether you’re in healthcare, technology, agriculture, manufacturing, or any other industry, your participation will have a lasting impact.

How can you get involved?

Sign Up: Businesses can easily sign up to host students by visiting https://bit.ly/4a8sqAu or by contacting their local chamber of commerce. Schedule Shadowing Opportunities: Host students at a time that works for you whether it’s a few hours or a full day. Make a Difference: Provide students with a valuable look at your industry, offering guidance on the skills, responsibilities, and opportunities available.

Why Job Shadowing Matters

For students, job shadowing is a game-changing experience that offers real-world insights into careers they might not have considered before. By shadowing professionals, students will:

Explore multiple career paths and discover where their interests and talents lie.

Learn about job responsibilities and the skills needed to succeed in the workplace.

Understand how education directly relates to career success.

For employers, participating in Job Shadow Week is a great way to:

Strengthen community ties and raise awareness about your business.

Showcase your workplace culture and the exciting opportunities within your industry.

Mentor the next generation of workers, providing valuable career guidance and support.

Shape the future workforce, ensuring students are better prepared for future job markets.

An Opportunity to Make a Lasting Impact

Job Shadow Week is more than just a career exploration event – it’s a call to action for local businesses to get involved and help shape the future of their industries. By hosting a student, you’re not only helping them gain valuable exposure, but also contributing to the growth of a skilled, confident, and career-ready generation of workers.

Get Involved Now!

We encourage all businesses to sign up early and secure their spot as a job shadow host. The sooner you sign up, the sooner you can connect with motivated students eager to learn about your industry. Let’s work together to inspire tomorrow’s workforce and equip students with the knowledge and skills they need to pursue their dreams.

For more information or to sign up, visit https://bit.ly/4a8sqAu .