Tulare’s Mefford Field to host renewable truck & vehicle charging center

Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers, in partnership with Central Cal Truck Stops, LLC, proudly announces an agreement with the City of Tulare to transform a 26-acre portion of Mefford Field into a state-of-the-art Renewable Energy Truck and Vehicle Charging Center. This landmark project marks a major step toward sustainable transportation and economic development in the San Joaquin Valley, creating approximately 50 new jobs while supporting California’s renewable energy goals.

The Tulare City Council approved the collaborative effort at its December 17 meeting. This innovative travel center will feature a range of transitional and renewable fuels, including renewable diesel, ethanol-based gasoline, renewable compressed natural gas, hydrogen, and electric vehicle (EV) charging powered by green electricity. The facility is designed to serve both local residents and Highway 99 travelers, offering critical infrastructure for California’s growing zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) fleet.

A Shared Vision for Sustainability

“This partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable future for transportation,” said Cyclum CEO Brian Profitt. “We are thrilled to work with the City of Tulare to bring our NextGen Travel Center vision to life. This project will provide vital renewable fueling options, support the local economy, and align with California’s ambitious clean energy goals.”

Mayor Patrick Isherwood added, “This project represents a win for Tulare. Not only are we fostering sustainable transportation, but we are also creating jobs and positioning our city as a hub for renewable energy innovation. We’re excited to partner with Cyclum on this forward-thinking initiative.”

City Manager Marc Mondell emphasized, “Mefford Field is an ideal location for a project of this scale and significance. The City is committed to supporting Cyclum in realizing this vision, from environmental assessments to infrastructure improvements. Together, we’re setting an example for other communities to follow.”

Commitment to Community and Environment

Under the agreement, the City of Tulare will conduct environmental assessments and undertake necessary property improvements, allocating up to $750,000 for remediation and demolition work if needed. Cyclum will cover any additional costs and collaborate with the City to secure grant funding and other resources to support traffic and infrastructure upgrades related to the project.

Cyclum’s NextGen Travel Center will create up to 75 jobs for the local community, offering diverse roles in customer service, operations, and management. By prioritizing local hiring and providing competitive wages, Cyclum is committed to supporting economic growth and empowering the community while driving innovation in the travel industry.

“Cyclum is proud to invest in Tulare and help position it as a leader in renewable energy infrastructure,” said Cyclum Founder, Shaun Lee. “This project is just the beginning of our commitment to bringing sustainable travel solutions to communities nationwide.”

Construction of the Mefford Field Renewable Energy Travel Center is scheduled to begin in 2025 and is part of Cyclum’s larger initiative to develop 400 NextGen Travel Centers across the country.