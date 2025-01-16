In October of 2021, the City of Tulare purchased the former Courthouse building with no immediate useful purpose. The City Council knew that Downtown Revitalization and Economic Development were of critical importance to the future of the city, so they started developing plans to open a small business incubator program and a Makerspace in partnership with the Tulare Chamber of Commerce.

Although new to Tulare, small business incubators have been in existence nationally and internationally for years and have proven to be important economic development tools. With a clear vision on growing the business community, the Tulare Business Innovation Zone (TBIZ) will be vital in helping local small businesses grow.

TBIZ will assist 12-24 start-up businesses representing a variety of industries and a diverse population, including minority, women and immigrant owned businesses. The 3-year, tenant based program will provide training, mentorship, and networking through partnerships with Valley Community SBDC, SCORE, The Tulare EDC, WIB and community business leaders.

At TBIZ, we’re more than just a workspace—we’re a launchpad for your success. Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur, a small business owner, or a creative maker, our mission is to provide the resources, support, and community you need to thrive.