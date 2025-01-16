The Garden Chronicles of 2024

2024 was a year of heightened interest and growth at the Tule River Parkway California Native Plant Gardens.

The Tule River California Native Plant Demonstration Gardens are a part of the Tule River Parkway, a public park located in the city of Porterville, California. These gardens provide easy access to nature for the public and demonstrate how native plants can be incorporated in a home garden setting. They also enrich the river corridor habitat for wildlife. The gardens are a community-driven project supported by the Tule River Parkway Association, a local environmental nonprofit organization, and the City of Porterville parks department. Located west of the Jaye Street Tule River Bridge in Porterville, visitors can access the gardens by crossing the Jaye Street bridge from the north. Look for a green and white sign labeled “Tule River Parkway”, then enter the driveway to find a large parking lot with a large rock sign marking the entrance to the gardens. The gardens are on both sides of the paved ADA accessible path. Many of the gardens feature signs with a QR code linking more information about the individual garden.

In addition to gardens, the project has planted 80 trees and pollinator plants along the Tule River Parkway, particularly in the areas west of South Chess Terrace. Valley Oak were the primary species planted, providing shade for walkers and cyclists along with habitat and food for birds and wildlife.

In 2024, the gardens saw significant expansion and improvements. The year started with twenty-three gardens and by December, the number had grown to thirty-one garden spaces. Of these, twenty-five gardens have been adopted by individuals, families, clubs, school groups, or businesses. There are six gardens and two tree sections in need of adopters. For more information pertaining adoption of a garden or a tree section, look at requirements and garden pictures at https://www.tuleriverparkwayassociation.org/projects or contact Cathy Capone at 559 361 9164.

Local volunteers were aided by the efforts of men and women completing court appointed community service hours at the gardens. In total 1207 people days were contributed to the gardens. Volunteers, both local and community service individuals provided 3873 hours to the project in 2024. This was an increase of 52% over 2023 when 2,544 hours of volunteer time was given to the project. Volunteers worked in the gardens for 166 days during 2024. It is our intention to be at the gardens at least three weekends a month in 2025. Stop by and visit with us on most Saturday and Sunday mornings. We welcome return volunteers and new volunteer groups or individuals. School community service hours can be documented by working with us during the garden maintenance days. Students who are minors are required to have an adult accompany them. To register as a volunteer, contact Cathy Capone. Volunteers are provided with tools, mentoring, and supervision. No prior gardening experience is required to participate.

The gardens make a wonderful location for events. During 2024, we hosted 10 public events designed to introduce the public to the gardens and educate visitors about California native plants. TRPA lead three nature tours, and together with other groups supported an Earth Day event, a propagation workshop, a tile making event, tree planting events, and a flower treasure hunt.

Alongside the gardens, new benches have been added, crafted by volunteers using the gabion construction method. There is a drinking fountain at the parking lot entrance near a group of three standard park benches. There is a great open shelf between the gardens and the river. The river shelf is a great place to play frisbee, fly a kite or hunt for rocks. Garden visitors will find flowers blooming every month of the year. The gardens provide beautiful backdrops for family or individual photos. When taking pictures please do not walk inside a planted area. Some gardens have interior paths which bring you close to the plants without entering the planted areas.

The Tule River Parkway Association welcomes anyone interested in visiting the gardens or attending our monthly virtual meetings. Contact us at [email protected] to receive a meeting invitation or to book a tour of the gardens.