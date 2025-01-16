Stan Ellis, Assembly District 32 candidate, slams Newsom visit to Central Valley

Stan Ellis, candidate for California’s Assembly District 32, issued a statement today in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s upcoming visit to the Central Valley to tout “progress” on the controversial California High-Speed Rail (CAHSR) project. Ellis described the visit as a “tone-deaf spectacle” and an insult to the hardworking taxpayers and farmers of the Central Valley.

“Governor Newsom’s visit to the Central Valley today is pure political theater. Declaring ‘progress’ after $128 billion in cost overruns and a train to nowhere insults Valley residents, whose farmland has been seized, tax dollars wasted, and trust shattered,” said Stan Ellis. “The Governor admitted in 2019 that there is no clear path to completing this project, yet billions more have been squandered while real local needs are ignored. The Central Valley needs leadership that prioritizes our people, farms, and future—not empty promises. That’s why I’m running for the Assembly.”

Background

The CAHSR project was approved by voters in 2008 under Proposition 1A, which promised a high-speed rail system connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles in under three hours by 2020. Voters were assured an efficient, affordable transportation alternative that would create jobs and benefit the environment. However, the project has been plagued by mismanagement, skyrocketing costs, and repeated delays. The original cost estimate of $33 billion has ballooned to over $128 billion, with only partial construction completed in the Central Valley—far short of the promised statewide network.

In addition to financial concerns, the project has drawn criticism for its environmental and agricultural impacts. Thousands of acres of prime farmland in the Central Valley have been seized, threatening the livelihoods of local farmers and disrupting the state’s most vital agricultural region.

In 2019, Governor Newsom himself acknowledged significant flaws in the project, stating during his State of the State address: “Right now, there simply isn’t a path to get from Sacramento to San Diego, let alone from San Francisco to L.A.” Despite this candid admission, his administration has continued to pursue the project, leading to ongoing controversies surrounding its financial and practical feasibility.

Background on Stan Ellis

Stan Ellis is a lifelong Central Valley resident, farmer, business owner, and advocate for fiscal responsibility. Running for Assembly District 32, Ellis has committed to prioritizing infrastructure projects that directly benefit Valley residents, protecting farmland, and ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly. Ellis is running to bring common-sense leadership to Sacramento and to end wasteful spending on projects like the California High-Speed Rail.