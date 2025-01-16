Dinuba opens new high school campus

Dinuba students and families were invited to tour the new Dinuba High School campus at the intersection of Kamm and Alta avenues.

Students will attend classes on the new multi-million dollar, 76-acre campus next week. On December 18, the district organized a ribbon-cutting ceremony to give community members, board members, and former students a sneak peek at the expansive new campus. Among its features are a two-story academic building, and numerous career technical education (CTE) buildings for the school’s Medical Academy, the Engineering/Construction Management Academy, the Agriculture and Natural Resources pathway, and the Systems Diagnostic, Service and Repair pathway.

The campus also features a gymnasium, performing arts theater, and a student union, which feels like it belongs on a college campus. Future additions include a farm, a stadium for track and field, football and soccer, a baseball stadium, a softball stadium, an aquatics complex, and additional practice fields and outdoor basketball and tennis courts.