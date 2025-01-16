Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias to hold MLK Day March

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias invites the community to join in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at our annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March on Monday, January 20th, 2025. This meaningful event will begin at 10:00 AM at the Visalia-Gindick Club, located at 215 W. Tulare Ave. Visalia, CA, and conclude with a program at Garden Street Plaza in downtown Visalia.

The march will be a powerful opportunity for community members to come together and reflect on Dr. King’s enduring message of equality, unity, and justice.

As part of the program at Garden Street Plaza, attendees will hear from Rosie Hernandez, a former Boys & Girls Club volunteer and staff member who now serves on the organization’s Board of Directors. Additionally, Boys & Girls Club members will deliver heartfelt speeches centered around this year’s theme, “Come Together”.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias encourages everyone to participate in this event, which is open to all ages. The annual march is a chance to remember history, inspire future generations, and reinforce the importance of unity and compassion in our everyday lives.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, January 20th, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM

Starting Location: Visalia-Gindick Club, 215 W. Tulare Ave. Visalia, CA

Ending Location: Garden Street Plaza, downtown Visalia

Come and join the Club for a day of remembrance and inspiration as they honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and continue to build community and connections following his lead.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias would also like to extend an extra special thanks to their neighbor, All American Hot Dogs, for generously donating lunch to their members and staff following the event.

For more information, please contact Renee Brisson at [email protected] or 559-592-4074.

Follow the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sequoias on Facebook and Instagram @bgcsequoias in order to stay updated and see coverage of this event. Interested in having your child attend the Boys & Girls Club? Find a Club near you at bgcsequoias.org/ourclubs and get registered at bgcsequoias.org/registration.