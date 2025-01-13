Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Hosts 31st Annual Gala Awards

The Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (TKHCC) is proud to announce its 31st Annual Gala Awards, a night dedicated to celebrating the outstanding contributions of Latino-owned businesses and businesses at large, in the region. The event will take place on Friday, January 17, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 11:00 PM at the Visalia Convention Center, 303 E Acequia Ave, Visalia, CA 93277.

With a “Viva Las Vegas” theme, this black-tie affair promises an evening of glamour, entertainment, and recognition. Guests will enjoy TKHCC’s Casino del Encanto (The Casino of Enchantment) with live gambling tables. Silent auction items will be available, including art pieces, a trip to the wine country and bottles of wine.

Enjoy a performance by Jamie “Sinatra” Hitchcock with The Hal Magnie big band, drinks, dinner, and dancing while honoring the entrepreneurial spirit that drives local Latino-owned businesses.

This year’s awards ceremony introduces expanded categories to highlight businesses and nonprofits of all sizes—small, medium, and large—ensuring that every type of enterprise has the opportunity to shine.

According to Stanford’s 2023 State of Latino Entrepreneurship report, Latino-owned businesses (LOBs) are a vital force in the U.S. economy and one of the fastest growing. Key findings from the report underscore this momentum:

Latino/a-owned businesses collectively contribute over $800 billion annually to the U.S. economy, employing 3.5 million workers.

Latino/a immigrants play a pivotal role in entrepreneurship, comprising 52% of all Latino-owned employer firms

“We are thrilled to highlight our nominees on the Vegas-themed stage this year. There are so many movers and shakers in both Tulare and Kings counties that are both entrepreneurial and leaders in public service. In both Tulare and Kings County, Hispanics comprise over 60% of the population,” said Rosalinda Verde Alexander, Executive Director of TKHCC. “The Hispanic Chamber continues to work to spotlight the incredible work of our members. From small family businesses to large enterprises, we are proud to celebrate their resilience, innovation, and growth.”

The evening will also highlight the Hispanic community’s substantial economic contributions, which include $3.2 trillion in collective economic activity and nearly 5 million businesses nationwide. Come celebrate and support the mission of the Hispanic Chamber. Become a member and grow business.

Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of celebration and inspiration!

What: TKHCC’s 31st Annual Gala Awards

When: Friday, January 17, 2025, 5:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Where: Visalia Convention Center, 303 E Acequia Ave, Visalia, CA 93277

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit https://mytkhcc.org/annual-awards-gala/ or contact Rosalinda Verde Alexander.

About TKHCC:

The Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to supporting and empowering Hispanic businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities in Tulare and Kings counties. Through advocacy, resources, and events like the Annual Gala Awards, TKHCC works to foster economic growth and celebrate the contributions of Hispanic-owned businesses.