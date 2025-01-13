Air quality is focus of first TC Voices forum of 2025

Air quality affects everybody, and the state of the air in the southern San Joaquin Valley holds dire consequences for everyone who lives here.

How bad is it? Levels of microscopic particles in the air, levels of ozone, methane and other gases and the constant spewing of noxious compounds into the atmosphere make this among the most unhealthy places to live in the nation.

“Tulare County Voices at 210” will kick off the new year of its forums with an examination of the air quality in our communities.

“Taming the Valley’s Air,” will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 210 W. Center Avenue, Visalia. Admission is free, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The program will be livestreamed and available for viewing on First Presbyterian Church’s YouTube channel.

Tulare County Voices at 210 is a monthly forum co-sponsored by the Visalia Times-Delta and First Presbyterian Church that explores topics of local interest.

This forum intends to assemble a panel of experts in air quality including representatives from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, the medical community, the city of Visalia, the agriculture community, and a grass-roots organizer for remedies to the region’s poor quality.

Confirmed panelists will include:

Kathy Falconer, air quality advocate from Visalia.

Alexander Sheriffs.

Liz Wynn, Air District board and Visalia City Council member.

Tom Jordan, Air District staff member

Manuel Cunha, Tulare County Farm Bureau

This forum will include information on our air quality to answer the public’s questions, such as:

What is the state of Valley air quality?

What action is being taken?

Is the city [county, region] on track to meet its air quality improvement goals?

What are some of the solutions?

Has our craving for instant delivery of goods contributed to poor Valley air?

Why are wildfires not counted in air quality data?

What percentage of Tulare County residents experience cardiopulmonary issues?

Audience members will have ample opportunity to ask questions of civic and industry leaders.

This will be a great opportunity to learn what is already being done at several levels, and what residents can do to help.

Be sure to mark this event in those new 2025 calendars to participate in an expert, thoughtful and stimulating conversation on what we can do to improve our air on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Join us at “Tulare County Voices at 210” and join the community conversation.