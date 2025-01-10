Sen. Hurtado Statement on Border Patrol Activity in the Central Valley

Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) released the following statement in response to Customs and Border Patrol activity in the Central Valley:

“I am the daughter of immigrants and married to an immigrant, and I can’t help but feel the weight of the fear and uncertainty gripping so many individuals, children, and families right now. For those who came here seeking safety and opportunity, the recent Border Patrol arrests in my district have only deepened that fear. At the same time, farmers and community members are raising concerns about the broader impacts on our district’s economy and workforce. These actions are not just affecting individuals—they’re rippling through our entire community.

“Immigrant and non-immigrant families alike agree that people with criminal pasts have no place in our communities. We all want safety and security. Public safety and economic stability go hand in hand. Building trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement is essential—not just for safety, but also for sustaining the prosperity of our agricultural sector and local economy. Actions that undermine this trust create ripple effects, making it harder to address shared challenges.

“I am also aware of the threats and warnings local leaders have received regarding compliance with federal immigration law. These letters underline the serious legal and civil consequences that jurisdictions may face if they are accused of obstructing federal immigration enforcement. While federal law must be respected, enforcement strategies should not destabilize our communities or undermine the economic vitality of regions like ours.

“I urge federal leaders to work collaboratively with local stakeholders—farmers, immigrant communities, and others—to create solutions that reflect the needs and values of our community. Through meaningful dialogue and comprehensive immigration reform, we can ensure enforcement prioritizes safety, protects our economy, and upholds the dignity of all people.”

Senator Melissa Hurtado is Chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and currently represents the 16th Senate District in the California Legislature, which includes portions of Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties. Website of Senator Melissa Hurtado https://sd16.senate.ca.gov/