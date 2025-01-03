World Ag Expo announces 2025 Top 10 New Product Contest winners

The results are in for World Ag Expo’s® 2025 Top-10 New Products Contest. The winners will be showcased February 11-13, 2025 during the World Ag Expo® in Tulare, California.

The impressive field of new products was submitted by exhibitors, showcasing innovations ranging from simple solutions to advanced technologies. The competition was evaluated by a panel of judges comprised of farmers, ranchers, and industry professionals.

Contest winners will be honored at the show and prominently highlighted throughout the event. Recipients will be noted on show maps, identified with “Top-10 Winner” flags at the show, and recognized during an awards session at World Ag Expo® Opening Ceremonies on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

The competition is conducted annually by the International Agri-Center® in conjunction with World Ag Expo®, which draws more than 1,200 exhibitors and an estimated annual average of 100,000 individuals from 60 countries. Exhibitors must nominate their products for judging by the October 31 deadline to be eligible.

For more information on the contest and winners, including contacts, please email [email protected].

3 in 1 Orchard Brush Rake-Shredder-Blower by HCL Machine Works

Dos Palos, CA, USA

Self-propelled OMC Brush Shredder with a front mounted orchard brush rake and a rear mounted blower. This machine does 3 tasks in one and does it more efficiently than ever before.

ARA, The Ultra-High Precision Sprayer by Ecorobotix

Pasco, Washington, USA

The Ecorobotix ARA Ultra-High Precision Sprayer represents a transformative advancement for the agriculture industry. Powered by Ecorobotix’s Plant-by-Plant AI Software, ARA’s high-definition cameras scan fields to detect and distinguish weeds from crops, applying treatments with remarkable precision, covering an area of just 2.4×2.4 inches. This adaptable system can be used year-round—even at night and in windy conditions—delivering various crop protection products (herbicides, insecticides, etc.) and fertilizers with up to 95% reduction in product use.

Autofill by Oxbo

Lynden, WA, USA

AutoFill is an innovative, integrated technology available on Oxbo 7440 and 7450 Berry harvesters, with a limited release in 2025 and full release in 2026. AutoFill is designed to reduce labor costs by up to 75% and increase harvest efficiency by automating labor-intensive tasks such as de-stacking and filling lugs. AutoFill improves efficiency when harvesting for fresh or processed and in all tonnages.



FlexiRiser Pump Puller by Water Well Rentals/Hose Solutions

Scottsdale, AZ, USA

The FlexiRiser is our hydraulic, trailer-mounted spool system designed to install and retrieve submersible pumps at the push of a button. This unit will be on show at our Booth #K26

Garford Electric Weeder by Garford Farm Machinery

Brooklyn Park, MN, USA

The Garford Electric Weeder brings electric weeding technology to salad, brassica, and vegetable crop applications. It has been developed from a collaboration between the UK manufacturer of technologically advanced mechanical weed control products Garford Farm Machinery, and the UK electrical weed control manufacturer RootWave.

It represents an industry solution, combining best-in-class power electronics, imaging, and artificial intelligence to create an unrivaled weed control solution for row crops.

The new agreement sees the two manufacturers co-develop new weeding technology and products, integrating electrical weeding into precision-guided toolbar systems, for high-value and high-intensive crops.

The next generation of electrical weeding technology uses electricity to boil weeds and their roots, providing better weed control at a lower cost than chemical herbicides. With full and systemic control, the technology kills weeds above and below the ground without leaving residues harming health, soils, biodiversity, or crops.

Pelican Spray by Pyka

Alameda, CA, USA

Pelican Spray is an autonomous electric crop spray UAS designed and built by Pyka in Alameda, CA. Pelican Spray uses a combination of precision spray and drift reduction technologies to optimize chemical output and reduce costs for growers. The aircraft is fully automated, can be easily controlled from a laptop computer, and can fly and spray both during the day and at night. Newly redesigned for 2025, the next-generation model boasts a heavier payload, higher productivity, and commercially proven reliability in the field—delivering unmatched value to growers worldwide.



Pollination Insight Platform (PIP) by BeeHero

Del Rey, CA, USA

BeeHero’s Pollination Insight Platform (PIP) uses patented, plug-and-play in-field sensors and AI to provide powerful data-backed insights into pollination activity (bee visits to flowers, bee behavior, and environmental conditions) in permanent tree crops, seed, row, and specialty crops, such as berries, canola and more.



Seppi Miniforst Pick Up CL 175 by Seppi M. and Gearmore, Inc

Chino, CA, USA

Engineered to boost soil health and vineyard management efficiency, the Seppi Miniforst CL175 stands as a testament to our commitment to sustainable agriculture. Equipped with unique dual feed rotors, this advanced shredder effortlessly grabs, feeds and mulches branches and prunings of all sizes. Built to tackle all species of wood, shredding up to 8-inch diameter material, then dispersing the organics back onto the soil where they will decompose more quickly, enriching the soil health while simplifying vineyard pruning management. The Seppi Miniforst CL175 provides vineyard operators with a streamlined, eco-friendly solution for efficient pruning management.

Synergy Blower by Flory Industries

Salida, CA, USA

The Synergy Blower is a hydraulically driven berm blower that has been integrated into the Flory VR700 Side Mount Shaker. It was designed to clean berms during the almond and walnut tree shaking process. Eliminating an entire sweeping pass, it reduces passes by up to 50%, resulting in less dust, cleaner windrows, reduced equipment usage, and lower labor demands. The hydraulically powered fan and damper are easily and quickly controlled from the cab to suit specific orchard conditions, providing growers with a practical and efficient harvesting solution.

Vulcan T380 by FarmWise Labs, Inc

Salinas, CA, USA

The Vulcan T380 is an advanced AI-driven weeder specifically developed for the tomato processing industry, marking FarmWise’s first foray into broader-acre crop solutions. This next-generation, machine learning-powered precision weeding and cultivation tool addresses the industry’s demand for more efficient and cost-effective weed management practices.

The T380’s foundation model has been meticulously trained over the years using a comprehensive dataset of shadow-free, high-resolution images of tomato plants at various growth stages and under diverse soil and weed pressure conditions. By harnessing this extensive image library alongside FarmWise’s cutting-edge computer vision and precision control systems, the Vulcan T380 achieves remarkable accuracy in predicting tomato stem locations and eliminating weeds at operational speeds of 2–4 mph.

With a flexible intervention window spanning several weeks, the T380 empowers growers to realize significant per-acre savings through superior weed management—providing an efficient alternative to manual labor, and conventional cultivation methods. The tomato industry is now poised to reap the benefits of AI-driven weeding innovation.