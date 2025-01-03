Tulare County seeks to fill vacancies on Lindsay-Strathmore Memorial District

The Tulare County Board of Supervisors is seeking interested individuals to fill one (1) vacant position on the Lindsay-Strathmore Memorial District representing the following seat:
Position: District 2 Veteran
Qualifications: Must be a Registered Voter within the District and a veteran.
Duties: The responsibilities of the Lindsay-Strathmore Memorial District shall include:
- Provide and maintain memorial halls, assembly halls, buildings, or meeting places, together with suitable indoor and outdoor park and recreation facilities.
- Enter into agreements with county, municipal, school, park, or other public authorities or agencies conveying, leasing, or making available to the district.
- Purchase, construct, lease, build, furnish, or repair halls, buildings, meeting places, and facilities upon sites owned or leased by the district or made available to the district.