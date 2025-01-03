Tulare County seeks to fill vacancies on Lindsay-Strathmore Memorial District

The Tulare County Board of Supervisors is seeking interested individuals to fill one (1) vacant position on the Lindsay-Strathmore Memorial District representing the following seat:

Position: District 2 Veteran

Qualifications: Must be a Registered Voter within the District and a veteran.

Duties: The responsibilities of the Lindsay-Strathmore Memorial District shall include:

Provide and maintain memorial halls, assembly halls, buildings, or meeting places, together with suitable indoor and outdoor park and recreation facilities.

Enter into agreements with county, municipal, school, park, or other public authorities or agencies conveying, leasing, or making available to the district.

Purchase, construct, lease, build, furnish, or repair halls, buildings, meeting places, and facilities upon sites owned or leased by the district or made available to the district.