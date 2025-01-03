Student artists illustrate 2025 Healthy Air Living Kids’ Calendar

14 talented student artists from across the San Joaquin Valley are proudly featured in the newly released 2025 Healthy Air Living Kids’ Calendar. The students were recognized during the Governing Board meeting, tomorrow, Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 9:00am in all District offices.

The District’s annual calendar is a bilingual, full-color wall calendar, featuring clean-air messages and drawings, and designed to educate and inspire the public to live a Healthy Air Life and reduce air pollution in the Valley. The District is proud to celebrate the following talented kids featured in the calendar:

Anali Benavides, 12th grade, Woodlake – Cover artist “Help plant hope”

Madison, Kindergarten – “Green = Play”

Blake Solario, 8th grade, Corcoran – “Switch to Electric”

Camila Benomar, 4th grade, Merced – “Do your part to keep our air clean!”

Marcela Franco, 8th grade, Riverbank – “Plant a tree and be bad air free!”

Carolina Montez, 12th grade, Bakersfield – “Instead of driving, try taking the bus, walking, biking or carpooling.”

Taronvir Shergill, 7th grade, Sanger – “Be part of the solution, not the pollution. Shred it so you won’t regret it. Mow it clean to keep it green. Download the Valley Air app today!”

Yuliana Perez Reyna, 8th grade, Orosi – “Turn off your car when waiting in the drive-thru to keep air clean.”

Santiago Medina, 5th grade, Hanford – “Charging up for clean air.”

Larry P. Lawson IV, 1st grade, Tulare – “I like soccer with clean air.”

Marlow Kalbach, 3rd grade, Stockton – “Walking is better.”

Atzin Virun Garcia, 6th grade, Bakersfield – “Help, don’t destroy. Use electric cars. Avoid burning things. Avoid the use of aerosols. Clean your air conditioning unit.”

Kymorah Lytle, 4th grade, Clovis – “Be a part of the solution, not part of the pollution. Go electric!”

Emily, 4th grade, Madera – “Share a ride to work or school”

The calendars are free, and distributed to schools, community groups, healthcare facilities, churches, civic organizations, non-profits, and individuals upon request, while supplies last.

To request calendars, email [email protected] or call (559) 230-6000. Calendars can also be picked up at the District office in Fresno (1990 E. Gettysburg Ave.), Modesto (4800 Enterprise Way), and Bakersfield (34936 Flyover Court).