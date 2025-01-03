“Immigration Know Your Rights Workshop” to be held January 16

Join the COS Civic Engagement series, the COS Giant Dream Center and Community Partners for a FREE Immigration Workshop & Immigration Consultations for our campus and community. This event will be held Thursday January 16th, beginning at 4:00pm at Hospital Rock 134. This event is FREE and open to the public.

While the Workshop Presentation will focus on how to exercise your rights (entitled to both citizens and non-citizens alike), there will also be several Immigration attorneys who will be providing free consultations. These consultations can be general consultations, or attorneys may also assist with the completion of DACA renewals or citizenship screenings on the spot.

About the series: The Civic Engagement Speaker Series seeks to connect the student body of College of the Sequoias, the campus community, and the public to critical conversations around politics, political science, local/statewide government, advocacy, political participation, and current political topics. The series would seek to facilitate community conversations between experts, policymakers, students, journalists, advocates, organizers, and public servants representing diverse interests, backgrounds, and experiences.