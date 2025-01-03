Exeter’s CACHE to host group art exhibition

The Center for Art, Culture, and History—Exeter (CACHE), will be hosting a group exhibition titled Opposites Attract. The exhibit features abstract and representational artwork. It will be on view from January 11 through March 30, 2025. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, January 11, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Opposites Attract brings together two different categories of artwork in order to display the ways in which they are interconnected or similar. A call for artists was sent out to the community for abstract artwork submissions, and the representational pieces are by Visalia artist, Amie Jones.

Jones fell on difficult times in 2020, which became the impetus for writing her first book, Hope Fully: One Woman’s Journey to Find Hope in the Mess. Three years later she is using her words of faith and newfound love of oil painting to create a collection of artworks that focuses mainly on wildflowers and floral arrangements.

All artwork will be on sale during the length of the exhibition. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit our website at www.cach-exeter.org.