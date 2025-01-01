Sierra View Medical Center – Welcoming the First Baby of 2025, Just After the New Year!

Ringing in the new year is a little sweeter if you are on the fourth floor of Sierra View Medical Center celebrating the first baby of 2025. Samantha Garcia and Andres Guerra are the proud parents of our 2025 New Year’s Baby, Baby Amia.

The facility’s first baby of 2025 was delivered just minutes after the New Year began at 12:03 a.m., weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long. Baby Amia arrived in a dramatic and speedy delivery, with the Charge Nurse there to deliver her just seconds after Samantha reached our Labor and Delivery Department. Amia joins her five older siblings—Carlos, Charlie, Claireece, Cyle, and Aliyah—making her arrival a joyful addition to the family.

Sierra View Medical Center presented the family with a New Year’s Baby gift basket to commemorate this special occasion. The basket includes essential newborn items such as swaddle sleep sacks, burp cloths, hooded baby towels, nursing cover, Frida baby basic kit, and footie pajamas. Additionally, the family received a little something for everyone – SVMC mugs, lip balms, hand sanitizers, and band-aids.

The first baby born of the year is always exciting at the SVMC birth center and a fun tradition to celebrate with our community. After celebrating her New Year’s Day arrival, Baby Amia’s family is excited to take their healthy, happy baby girl home and introduce her to their eagerly awaiting family.

Sierra View Medical Center extends heartfelt congratulations to Baby Amia and her family and wishes them a future filled with love, laughter, and countless precious moments.