Adventist Health Hanford welcomes the first baby of 2025

Adventist Health Hanford is thrilled to announce the arrival of the first baby of the New Year. Born at 6:57 a.m. on January 1, 2025, Amelia Jana Kangas made her debut, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Proud parents Rachel and Jordan Kangas welcomed their healthy baby girl with hearts full of joy, marking a truly special start to the year. This milestone is particularly meaningful as Amelia is the couple’s first child.

Amelia’s middle name, Jana, carries a touching family connection. She was named in honor of her father Jordan’s grandmother’s stillborn baby—a heartfelt tribute that brought tears of joy to Amelia’s great-grandmother when she learned of the gesture.

Adventist Health Hanford is proud to be part of this beautiful moment and extends warm congratulations to the Kangas family.

