Donna’s Calendar of Events!

Art shows

Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, hosts “Excursions,” minimalist line paintings by Aaron Gomes, Jan. 2-4. With an artist talk on Saturday at 2 p.m. when Aaron will be playing music he composed in tandem with his paintings. www.business.visaliachamber.org/events

Arts Consortium features ceramic vases by Antonion Cuellar painted by tattoo five artists. On display through January. Open during First Friday art walks and Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. At 340 E. Oak, Visalia, in The Lofts at Fort Visalia. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts a photography show by Valley Photographers, a wide variety of newspaper, portrait, wildlife and sports photos. Open January and February during the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

College of the Sequoias Library is showing works by Audrey Barcio, Nancy Daly and Millian Giang Pham through February. 915 S. Mooney. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

Component Coffee, 513 E. Center, Visalia, is showing works by Bachrun LoMele through January. www.bachrunlomele.com

Tulare City Historical Museum features the Senior Studio Group Art Exhibit and the Annual Christmas Train and Holiday Display from Nov.7-Jan. 4. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

Tulare City Historical Museum presents its annual Tulare County Varied Impressions show with art depicting the people and places of Tulare County from Jan 9-Feb. 15. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Simply Home,” oil paintings by Jana Botkin that show the Heartland of California, Oct. 19-Dec. 29. Open Fridays 1:30-4, Saturdays 10-4, Sundays 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Kings Art Center is displaying its Winter Show Nov. 22-Dec. 29. 605 N. Douty, Hanford. Open Wednesdays-Fridays 12-5, Saturdays 10-3. 559 584-1065 or www.kingsartcenter.org

Special events

Hanford’s Winter Wonderland from Nov. 23-Jan. 12 at Civic Center, 321 N Douty, features an ice skating rink and special activities such as Santa’s Workshop, Princess Breakfast, Superhero Breakfast and Holiday Boutique. www.hanfordwinterwonderland.com

Events by date

Saturday, Dec. 28

Kwanzaa Celebration from 1-4 at St. Paul’s Parish Hall, 1415 W. Center, Visalia. Music, food, art activity. Learn the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Free. Eventbrite: 2nd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration 2024

Tuesday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Party at 9 p.m. at The Hyde (former Lamp Liter). Dancing, music, balloon drop, photo booth. Tickets at Eventbrite

New Year’s Eve Bash at 8 p.m. at the Wyndham Hotel, 9000 W. Airport Dr., Visalia. Music by Run 4 Cover. Food, dancing, champagne toast. Tickets at Eventbrite

Winter Wonderland New Year’s Eve Drone Show at 9 p.m. Hanford Civic Park, 400 N. Douty. Free. Google Winter Wonderland NYE Drone Show

Pop singer Robin Thicke performs at 2 and 9 p.m. at Eagle Mountain Casino, 1850 West, Porterville. eaglemtcasino.com

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025

Visalia PAL Resolution 5K race and kids quarter mile begins at 10 a.m. in Downtown Visalia. Proceeds will send kids to the Police Activities League honor camp. Sign up at runsignup.com/Visaliapal

Saturday, Jan. 4

Artist talk and music about “Excursions,” minimalist line paintings by Aaron Gomes, at 2 p.m. at Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak. Aaron will be playing music he composed in tandem with his paintings. business.visaliachamber.org/events

Saturday, Jan. 11

Stewardship Day at Kaweah Oaks Preserve, 29979 Road 182, Exeter, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Fun day of giving back to the local environment. 559 738-0211

Thursday, Jan. 16

Medium Theresa Caputo, star of the new Lifetime series “Raising Spirits,” is on stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org