World Ag Expo names Connie Conway 2025 Show Chairman

The Annual World Ag Expo® is slated to make its return in February, naming Connie Conway as the 2025 Show Chairman. Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter, as she will lead efforts to shape the upcoming show.

“I am both excited and honored to serve as the 2025 World Ag Expo® Chairman,” said Conway. “It is an honor to follow in the footsteps of many great leaders. I look forward to working alongside the volunteers, staff, and all those who contribute to the success of our show.”

A valley native, Conway was born in Kern County before moving to Tulare at the age of two. She has dedicated herself to serving the community in various roles. Conway’s career has been marked by her significant contributions to public service, most notably as a member of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, in the California State Assembly, and as a distinguished member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The theme for this year’s show, “Paving the Way for Ag and Technology,” highlights the significance of the new International Agri-Center Way interchange and emphasizes the pivotal role the World Ag Expo plays in showcasing innovations in agriculture.

“We are looking forward to 2025,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center® CEO. “Our staff and volunteers have been working hard, and we are excited to welcome back exhibitors and attendees to Tulare in February.”

The annual show is produced by the International Agri-Center®, a non-profit focused on agriculture education year-round.

World Ag Expo® is the largest annual outdoor ag tradeshow of its kind. In 2024, the show saw over 100,000 attendees from 49 states and 81 countries. With more than 1,200 exhibitors and 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space, World Ag Expo® provides a platform for networking, education, and business in one of the most productive ag counties in the United States. Limited exhibit space is still available and can be requested at https://bit.ly/exhibitwae25.

Tickets are on sale online now at https://bit.ly/WAE25Tickets, and attendees can plan their visit at www.worldagexpo.org. With a diverse lineup of agriculture companies, demonstrations, and seminars, there is something for every ag professional. World Ag Expo® 2025 will run Tuesday, February 11 through Thursday, February 13, 2025, at the International Agri-Center® in Tulare, CA.

For more information, visit www.worldagexpo.org.