Visalians invited to celebrate Kwanzaa Dec. 28

Kwanzaa will be celebrated in Visalia from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Parish Hall, 1415 W. Center. It is an African and African American tradition, but all ethnicities are invited to the free event to learn about the seven principles it is based on and to enjoy music, art, poetry and an African-inspired meal.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Visalia celebrated it in a small way last year. Encouraged by its success, they invited other churches, groups and African American organizations to collaborate on a bigger event this year.

The goal is to share a meal, music, art and African-American culture with other communities and encourage other groups to celebrate their traditions.

Traditionally, Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration where families and communities come together to celebrate African and African American culture. Each day they light a candle to highlight one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa and to breathe meaning into the principles with various activities, such as reciting the sayings or writings of great Black thinkers and writers, reciting original poetry, doing African drumming and sharing a meal of African-inspired foods.

The local event will combine it all into one day.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, the department chair of African Studies at Cal State Long Beach. Buddy Jones, who spearheads the local celebration, met Karenga when Jones was a college student.

Because Kwanzaa is all about family, collective work and cooperation, the UU’s have invited many other groups to participate. A traditional African meal is being prepared friends of Buddy Jones and served by Christ Lutheran Church and the Positive Black Men’s Association.

To acknowledge the first people of the land, Tino Rayos will give a Native American blessing. Wadaba, a native of Africa, and Buddy & Friends will do an international drum call.

Lady K, a local award-winning poet, will read a poem. Karen Edwards from the Tulare-Kings Counties Mass Choir will sing the Black National Anthem.

Keynote speaker is Carlton Jones, the first Black mayor of Tulare and a descendent of families from Allensworth, the first town in California established and operated by African Americans. The seven principles of Kwanzaa will be presented by 17-year-old El Diamante student Olivia Lacy, who is just learning about the meaning and tradition of Kwanzaa.

Families and children will be invited by Arts Visalia to make a Kwanzaa bracelet and a traditional kinara, which is the seven-candle candelabra that represents the seven Kwanzaa principles.

For information, email [email protected]