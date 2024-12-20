Valley Air District accepts $8.9m in federal funds for zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles

The Valley Air District took action today to accept over $8.9 million in additional U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) funding to deploy 26 zero-emission, battery-electric Class 6 and 7 trucks and associated charging infrastructure.

“Grant funds such as these highlight the District’s commitment to supporting Valley businesses and agencies in the transition to zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles, reducing harmful emissions and improving air quality,” stated Samir Sheikh, Executive Director and Air Pollution Control Officer of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. “By supporting the replacement of older, higher-polluting vehicles and investing in clean infrastructure, the Valley Air District is taking significant steps to protect public health, particularly for communities living near freight corridors, while also advancing economic opportunities.”

The Valley Air District’s proposal to the EPA’s competitive Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles (CHDV) grant program was selected and awarded $8,933,333. The project was developed in collaboration with the City of Modesto, Mission Linen, Fresno Unified School District, and the City of Ceres.

The project is expected to achieve the following:

Reduce 577 tons of criteria pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions over the life of the project

Support local deployment of Class 6 and 7 zero-emission trucks in the San Joaquin Valley

Improve the understanding of fleet dynamics when deploying a large number of zero-emission trucks and associated infrastructure

Support zero-emission Class 6 and 7 manufacturers in achieving economies of scale

Provide workforce development and fleet operator training for zero-emission vehicles

Implementing a successful incentive-based strategy to achieve necessary emission reductions requires significant resources. The Valley Air District has developed and implemented a robust, effective voluntary incentive program that identifies the Valley’s needs and provides funding to achieve substantial emission reductions that would not otherwise occur.

A complete listing of available grant programs and requirements can be found at valleyair.org/grants or by calling program staff at 559-230-5800.