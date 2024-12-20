Taming the Valley air: TC Voices launches 2025 forum series with focus on air quality

Air quality affects everybody, and the state of the air in the southern San Joaquin Valley holds dire consequences for everyone who lives here.

How bad is it? Levels of microscopic particles in the air, levels of ozone, methane and other gases and the constant spewing of noxious compounds into the atmosphere make this among the most unhealthy places to live in the nation.

“Tulare County Voices at 210” will kick off the new year of its forums with an examination of the air quality in our communities.

“Air Quality in Our Communities,” will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 210 W. Center Avenue, Visalia. Admission is free, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The program will be livestreamed and available for viewing on First Presbyterian Church’s YouTube channel.

This forum intends to assemble a panel of experts in air quality including representatives from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, the medical community, the city of Visalia, the agriculture community, and a grass-roots organizer for remedies to the region’s poor quality.

This forum will include information on our air quality to answer the public’s questions, such as:

How bad is our air?

What makes Valley air so unhealthy?

What specific features of our air contribute to poor air quality?

What activities and industries create those conditions?

How can those things be addressed?

What is being done now?

Dr. Alexander Sherriffs will be on the panel to answer audience questions on how the particulate matter affects our health both individually and as a community. He’s a medical doctor and a long time member of the San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District and was also on the state level district board also.

Audience members will have ample opportunity to ask questions of civic and industry leaders.

This will be a great opportunity to learn what is already being done at several levels, and what residents can do to help.

Be sure to mark this event in those new 2025 calendars to participate in an expert, thoughtful and stimulating conversation on what we can do to improve our air on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Join us at “Tulare County Voices at 210” and join the community conversation.