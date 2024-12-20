Right at Home opens in Visalia to help seniors continue to live independently, at home

Right at Home is excited to announce it has officially opened its location in Visalia to provide in-home care and assistance to community seniors and adults with disabilities.

“We know that more people want to age in their homes,” said Ravi Sandhu, owner of Right at Home Visalia. “We are very proud to bring our expert level of care and support to the community to help more seniors and adults with disabilities live successfully exactly where they want to be—at home.”

Ravi, alongside his father, Beant, brings a deep passion for service and a strong family-driven commitment to the Visalia community. Beant spent over 30 years as a mechanical engineer while managing a Subway franchise, teaching Ravi the values of dedication and entrepreneurship. Inspired by the rewards of business ownership and the opportunity to truly make a difference, Ravi, who works in the tech industry, decided to pursue franchising with his father.

For the Sandhus, Right at Home’s mission to improve the quality of life for those they serve resonated deeply. Motivated by their own experiences and the growing need for compassionate senior care, the Sandhus are determined to empower seniors and adults with disabilities to live independently while receiving the support they deserve.

Right at Home Visalia offers a range of in-home care services, including companion care, personal care, and specialty care for adults with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, and other chronic health conditions and disabilities. Services include assistance with light housekeeping, medication reminders, transportation, personal hygiene, hospice support, and more. In-home care services can be provided from a few hours a week up to around-the-clock care. Free in-home care assessments allow the care team to get to know seniors and their families — along with the seniors’ health needs, daily routines, hobbies and personalities — to form personalized care plans.

“Our clients are our neighbors and our friends,” said Ravi. “We are honored to provide the level of care and support they need to live successfully in their homes, wherever that may be.”

About Right at Home of Visalia

The Visalia office of Right at Home proudly serves the communities of Fresno, Visalia, Porterville, Tulare, Hanford, Lemoore, Sanger, Dinuba, Selma, Reedley, Corcoran, Kerman, Coalinga, Lindsay, Kingsburg, Parlier, Mendota, Avenal, Exeter, Orosi, Woodlake, Farmersville, Orange Cove, Earlimart, Firebaugh, Fowler, Strathmore, Cutler, Pixley, Riverdale, Caruthers, Terra Bella, Tipton, Armona, Ivanhoe, Squaw Valley, San Joaquin, Springville, Laton, Three Rivers, Del Rey, Stratford, Kettleman City, Cantua Creek, Tranquillity, Raisin City, Badger, California Hot Springs, Miramonte, Posey, Lemon Cove, and Sequoia National Park. For more information about Right at Home of Visalia, visit https://www.rightathome.net/visalia, call (559) 802-3736, or email [email protected].

About Right at Home

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client’s home. Right at Home’s global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. For more information on Right at Home, visit www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at www.rightathome.net/blog.