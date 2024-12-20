Cal Water begins infrastructure upgrades in Visalia

California Water Service (Cal Water) has begun construction to install treatment on two Visalia wells to meet the state’s new water quality standard for certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Construction is scheduled to be completed in February and March 2025, respectively, well in advance of the five-year deadline that utilities were given by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in April 2024 to comply with the new National Primary Drinking Water Regulation for these PFAS.

Crews are installing ion-exchange treatment and associated site piping weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a well site on West Packwood Drive, and granular-activated carbon treatment and associated site piping at a well site on Akers Street. The different treatment methods were determined based on well production capacity and site size.

“Our team is hard at work to bring any affected sources into compliance with the new maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) sooner than required because, above all, protecting our customers’ health and safety is our highest priority,” said Stephen Johnson, District Manager of Cal Water’s Visalia District. “These improvements will enhance water quality, along with supply and system reliability for both everyday and emergency needs.”

Generally, PFAS are manmade compounds that are found in a number of everyday products; these compounds are soluble in water and can travel long distances. Under the new PFAS regulation, EPA established MCLs of 4 parts per trillion (ppt) for both PFOA and PFOS; MCLs of 10 ppt for PFHxS, PFNA, and GenX; and a combined Hazard Index of 1.0 for PFBS, PFHxS, PFNA, and GenX. Under the new PFAS regulation, water utilities across the country are required to monitor for these PFAS by 2027, and impacted water systems must comply with the MCLs and Hazard Index by 2029.

Cal Water regularly assesses the water quality of its existing supply sources, and began monitoring all of its active water sources for these PFAS prior to the EPA ruling, Johnson said. As a result, Cal Water is well-positioned to treat any water sources needed across Visalia within the compliance timeframe, he added.