2025 “We Believe in Growing” scholarship application opens

Applications are now open for the “We Believe in Growing” scholarship, presented by E.M. Tharp and World Ag Expo®. The scholarship was created to support agriculture education and inspire students from the Central Valley to pursue careers in agriculture.

The scholarship is available to high school seniors from Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings, and Kern counties. To be eligible, students must plan to attend a four-year college or university and pursue a degree in agriculture. Two students will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship, distributed over four years at $2,500 per year. The deadline to apply is January 17, 2025.

“E.M. Tharp takes great pride in sponsoring the We Believe in Growing Scholarship,” said Casey Tharp, Vice President/General Manager of E.M. Tharp, Inc. “As we enter our 18th year in sponsoring the scholarship with World Ag Expo®, we recognize the importance of supporting our youth and we know they are our future in agriculture. During these economic times, we feel it is more important than ever to continue supporting our students in agriculture.”

To be considered for the scholarship, students must complete the application, submit two letters of recommendation, provide a copy of their high school transcripts, and be graduating from high school during the 2024-2025 school year.

“Agricultural education is the cornerstone of our organization’s mission,” said Jerry Sinift, CEO, of International Agri-Center®. “We would like to thank E.M. Tharp for their continued partnership in hosting the scholarship again in 2025.”

Download the application online at https://bit.ly/ WAEScholarship. Send completed applications to: E.M. Tharp, Inc., “We Believe in Growing” Scholarship, 15243 Road 192, Porterville, CA 93257, Attn: Kerissa Chapman.

Scholarship winners will be announced in early February and recognized during World Ag Expo®.