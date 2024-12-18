Stage & Space Collaborative to host A Holiday Celestial Spectacular December 19

Tickets are now available for the planetarium’s A Holiday Celestial Spectacular on December 19. The evening will feature four showings of the dazzling planetarium program, “Aurora Lights of Wonder.”

Visitors will enjoy music by the University Preparatory High School handbell choir, singers from a variety of Tulare County high schools, family games, and photos with Santa!

Tickets are $5 per person and showtimes are every hour at 4:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m., and 7:15 p.m.

For showtimes and tickets, visit tcoe.org/Planetarium/PublicS