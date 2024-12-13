Tulare County Museum to Host Christmas at the Museum

Experience the magic of the holiday season at the Tulare County Museum! Christmas at the Museum is a festive event that brings the community together for a weekend of holiday cheer, wonder, and family fun. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the museum, located at 27000 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia, inside Mooney Grove Park.

Meet Santa Claus

Get ready to share your holiday wishes with Santa himself! Children and families can visit Santa in his festive workshop, capture memorable photos, and enjoy the warmth of the season. Don’t forget to bring your wish lists!

Marvel at Model Trains

Step into a miniature winter wonderland with our spectacular model train display throughout the museum grounds. Watch as trains chug through snow-dusted villages, over bridges, and past twinkling lights. This delightful exhibit will captivate visitors of all ages with its intricate details and holiday charm.

Cozy Up for Storytime

Gather around as our storytellers from the Tulare County Library bring classic holiday tales to life. Hear timeless stories like ’Twas the Night Before Christmas and other seasonal favorites in an intimate and magical setting that will spark joy and imagination. Make sure to create a craft provided by the Library to take home with you to add to your decorations!

Savor Festive Food and Drinks

No holiday celebration is complete without delicious treats! Guests can indulge in an array of seasonal snacks and beverages, from hot cocoa to festive funnel cakes and more.

Details

Admission is Free! We do celebrate the season of giving and appreciate donations made especially while Santa is here and watching.

Celebrate the season with us at the Tulare County Museum and create cherished memories with your loved ones. For more information, visit https://tularecountymuseum.org/upcoming-events/2024-christmas-at-the-museum/ or call (559) 624-7326.