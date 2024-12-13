Stan Ellis Announces Candidacy for California Assembly District 32 Special Election

Stan Ellis, a farmer, entrepreneur, and community leader with deep roots in the Central Valley, announced today that he is officially running in the special election for California Assembly District 32. With decades of experience in business, innovation, and public service, Ellis is poised to bring strong, values-driven leadership to Sacramento.

“Sacramento’s Democrats and Governor Newsom have consistently failed the Central Valley. While Californians struggle with skyrocketing gas prices and the highest cost of living, they’ve prioritized radical agendas over the needs of working families. Their approach is pushing our state in the wrong direction,” said Stan Ellis. “We need strong voices in Sacramento who will fight back against these destructive policies and stand up for our values and our communities. I’m running to defend our way of life and address the real issues facing our Valley—securing our borders, protecting our water and energy resources, improving rural healthcare, and investing in our children’s future.”

Ellis continued, “Vince Fong has been a steadfast advocate for the Central Valley, building on a legacy of strong leadership in this district. His service in the Assembly has left a lasting impact on our community, and I’m grateful for his dedication. I look forward to working with him in his new role in Congress to continue delivering results for our Valley.”

Ellis’s candidacy has already earned significant support from community leaders, including:

Congressman Vince Fong: “Stan Ellis has a proven track record of creating jobs and solving problems in our community. He knows how to get things done and will fight for policies that support small businesses, farmers, and families in the Central Valley. Stan is exactly the kind of leader we need in Sacramento.”

Congressman David Valadao: “The Central Valley needs a champion in Sacramento who understands our way of life. I’m proud to support Stan Ellis because I know he will work tirelessly to protect our water, reduce burdensome regulations, and lower the cost of living for farmers and families across the Valley.”

Senator Shannon Grove: “Stan Ellis embodies the spirit of Central Valley values—hard work, integrity, and dedication to community. As a businessman, he’s spent his life tackling tough challenges and creating solutions that benefit others. He’s the leader we need to champion the Valley’s priorities.”

Assemblywoman Alexandra Macedo: “Stan Ellis has always been committed to making the Central Valley a better place to live and work. He understands the importance of safe communities, domestically produced energy and good-paying jobs. In the Assembly, Stan will fight tirelessly to protect our way of life.”

Former Congresswoman Connie Conway: “Stan Ellis is a leader who understands the challenges facing the Central Valley and has the experience to deliver real solutions. He’ll fight for water, jobs, and the safety of our communities, ensuring a brighter future for all of us. Stan is the right choice for Assembly.”

Other Endorsements include:

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux

Kern District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh

Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores

Kern County Supervisor David Couch

Kern County Supervisor-elect Chris Parlier

Former Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard

And many more Community Leaders

Background on Stan Ellis

Stan Ellis is a longtime Kern County resident and a respected leader in the Central Valley. Born on a hog farm in South Dakota, Ellis worked his way through college, earning a degree in mathematics from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. After settling in Kern County in 1975, he built a career as a successful entrepreneur, starting businesses in oil, agriculture, and advanced quantum physics technologies.

Ellis’s achievements include founding Qubitekk, a quantum physics lab that leads in the design and manufacturing of entangled photon sources and state measurement systems. Stan’s company, Qubitekk, stands out for its commitment as a U.S.-based company to protect critical infrastructure from the danger of hacking threats, both foreign and domestic. Qubitekk is working with the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense to advance cybersecurity in the U.S. He has also developed innovative medical technologies and played an active role in supporting educational initiatives through his involvement with Cal State University, Bakersfield.

As a proud father of five and grandfather to twenty, Ellis is deeply committed to future generations. He brings a strong sense of duty, integrity, and dedication to solving the challenges facing the Central Valley.