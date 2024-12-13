Lemoore College Hosts California Community College State Wrestling Championships

Lemoore College proudly hosts the 2024 3C2A Wrestling State Championships at the Golden Eagle Arena on December 13 and 14, 2024. The event will feature the best wrestlers from across the State with nine Lemoore College wrestlers earning spots in the state championships.

The Golden Eagle Arena will host two days of intense competition, during which athletes will compete for individual and team titles in weight classes ranging from 125 to 285 pounds. The event will culminate with the championship finals and awards ceremony on Saturday evening, December 14.

“Hosting the state championships is an incredible honor for Lemoore College and a testament to the strength of our wrestling program,” said James Preston, president of Lemoore College. “We are thrilled to welcome athletes, coaches, and fans from across California to our campus for what promises to be an unforgettable event.”

Athletic Director Walter Parham echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the commitment of Lemoore College to fostering athletic excellence. “This is a great opportunity to showcase not only the talent of our student-athletes but also the outstanding facilities and community support that make Lemoore College a leader in collegiate athletics,” said Parham.

The championships will kick off with weigh-ins at 9 a.m. on Friday, December 13, followed by the first matches starting at 10 a.m. Saturday’s schedule includes finals beginning at 7 p.m., with an awards ceremony at 8:30 p.m. Individual awards will be presented to wrestlers placing first through eighth, and team awards will be given to the top three programs.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the event are available at the Golden Eagle Arena:

$25.00 for a two-day pass (includes finals)

$15.00 for a one-day pass

$10.00 per day for students, faculty, senior citizens (60+), and children (12 and under)

Event Contact Information

For more information about the event, tickets, or general inquiries, contact the Event Managers:

Cameron White at (559) 925-3414 or via email at [email protected]

Fidela Becerra at (559) 925-3312 or via email at [email protected]