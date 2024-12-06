Visalia Mighty Oak Chorus Christmas Concert December 13

Ou r Mighty Oak Chorus would like to invite everyone to our “5th Annual Christmas Concert” coming on Friday, Dec. 13th, 2024, from 6 to 8pm, at the Rise Church, 1023 North Chinowth in Visalia.

It’s a fun-filled family event with chorus and quartet songs like “Jingle Bells”.. “Silent Night.. Holy Night”.. “We Wish You A Merry Christmas”.. and a Sing-Along where the audience joins in! After the singing,

FREE Christmas cookies and other refreshments will be served. Adult tickets are $15.. children 12 & under are free! All seats are ‘first come.. first served’! Some tickets will be available at the door! The church seats around 400 and last year over 200 guests attended. Hope to see you there!”

The Mighty Oaks Chorus .was founded 43 years ago by the Visalia Unified School District Adult School