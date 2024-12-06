Introducing the Memory Lab: Library and Museum Collaboration Brings Innovation to Preservation

The Tulare County Library and the Tulare County Museum are proud to announce an exciting new collaboration aimed at preserving and digitizing outdated media. The launch of the Memory Lab represents a significant step forward in ensuring the longevity and accessibility of valuable historical and cultural materials for future generations.

The Memory Lab will open December 17, 2024, in the Annie R. Mitchell History Room on the second floor of the Visalia Branch Library. The Memory Lab is available to the public for three-hour sessions Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. by reservation only. During these session, patrons can learn how to digitize their old media. Contact the Annie R. Mitchell History Room at (559) 713-2727 or visit https://www.jotform.com/build/243375123940050#preview. Additional information is available at https://www.tularecountylibrary.org/memory-lab.

The Memory Lab provides cutting-edge equipment and state-of-the-art technology for digitizing a wide range of old personal media, including VHS tapes, audio cassettes, photographs, and more. This collaborative initiative combines the expertise and resources of both the Library and Museum to address the growing need for digitization and preservation in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

In addition to the Memory Lab, a Mobile Memory Lab is offered for hosting by libraries and museums throughout the county to widen the reach of this significant resource. Library and Museum staff attended training to expand their knowledge of the equipment used in the Memory Labs, including proper care for the equipment.

“As technology advances, being able to access and preserve treasured memories on older media will be more and more difficult.” said Jonathan Waltmire, Annie R. Mitchell History Room Supervisor. “Tulare County Library and the Tulare County Museum collaborated, and the result is the Memory Lab, a Do-it-Yourself digitization station that is the only free and public way to digitize older media in Central California.”

“At the Tulare County Library and the Tulare County Museum, we recognize the importance of preserving our collective heritage for future generations,” said Amy King-Sunderson, Curator at the Tulare County Museum. “The Memory Lab represents a shared commitment to harnessing technology to safeguard irreplaceable memories and artifacts, ensuring they remain accessible to all.”

The Memory Lab will offer a range of services to the community, including:

Digitization Workstations: Equipped with professional-grade scanners and digitization equipment, the lab will provide patrons with the tools and resources needed to convert analog media into digital formats.

Expert Guidance: Knowledgeable staff members will offer guidance and assistance throughout the digitization process, ensuring optimal results and preserving the integrity of the original materials.

Community Engagement: In addition to serving as a resource for individuals looking to digitize personal collections, the Memory Lab will collaborate with local cultural organizations and California Revealed to preserve and share community history and heritage.

The launch of the Memory Lab represents a significant investment in the preservation of cultural heritage and underscores the Tulare County Library and the Tulare County Museum’s commitment to serving their communities in meaningful and impactful ways.

Join us in celebrating the launch of the Memory Lab and embark on a journey to preserve the past for the future!

Supported in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered by the District of Columbia Public Library.