Donna’s Calendar of Events!

You won’t miss a thing when you have Donna Orozco’s Calendar of Events!

Community theater

“Children’s Nutcracker” is presented by the Lindsay Community Theatre, 190 N. Elmwood, Dec. 6-8. The story of the young girl Clara and her unusual Nutcracker doll. 559 284-2223 or www.lindsaycommunitytheater.com

“The Music Man,” a family musical about a con man who says he can start a boys’ band, runs Dec. 6-21 at Encore Theatre, 324 South N St., Tulare. 559 686-1300 or www.encoretulare.org

“Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer Jr” shows how Rudolph saves Christmas for Santa, presented December 10 and 12 by the adults with development disabilities at the Creative Center, 410 E. Race, Visalia. www.thecreativecenter-visalia.org/events

Annual Christmas Cabaret at the Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race, Visalia, runs Dec. 13-15. 559 734-3900 or www.vialiaicehouse.com

Art shows

Arts Visalia hosts its Annual Show and Sale Nov. 22-Dec. 21. Open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 12-5:30 p.m. 214 E. Oak, Visalia, 559 739-0905 or www.artsvisalia.org

Arts Consortium features wood block prints by Brandon Hernandez from Hanford showing his grandfather’s immigration. On display August-December. Open during First Friday art walks and Tuesdays-Fridays 10-3. At 340 E. Oak, Visalia, in The Lofts at Fort Visalia. www.artsconsortium.org

Brandon-Mitchell Gallery hosts a photography show “Roots and Rocks” by James Stark, a close-up look at Dry Creek at Homer Ranch during the drought. Open November and December during the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Visalia, after service at 11:30 a.m. on Sundays and by appointment. 117 S. Locust, Visalia, 559 625-2441 or www.brandonmitchellgallery.org

College of the Sequoias Library is showing works by Audrey Barcio, Nancy Daly and Millian Giang Pham through February. 915 S. Mooney. Facebook: College of the Sequoias Art Gallery

The Oval Gallery is showing “The Way In Is The Way Out,” a multi-media surrealist exploration of vulnerable expression by local artists Tracy Polkownikow, Ashley Sanchez and Marcos Villarreal. 808 N. Court. Open Tuesdays & Thursdays 10-2, Fridays 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays 2-8 p.m. Facebook: Oval Gallery

Tulare City Historical Museum features the Senior Studio Group Art Exhibit and the Annual Christmas Train and Holiday Display from Nov.7-Jan. 4. 444 W. Tulare Ave., Tulare. Open Thursdays-Saturdays 10-4. 559 686-2074 or www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org

The Center for Art, Culture and History in Exeter (CACHE) displays “Simply Home,” oil paintings by Jana Botkin that show the Heartland of California, Oct. 19-Dec. 29. Open Fridays 1:30-4, Saturdays 10-4, Sundays 12-4. 125 South B St. 559 592-5900 or www.cach-exeter.org

Kings Art Center is displaying its Winter Show Nov. 22-Dec. 29. 605 N. Douty, Hanford. Open Wednesdays-Fridays 12-5, Saturdays 10-3. 559 584-1065 or www.kingsartcenter.org

Special events

Winter Wonderland Christmas Light Walk-through Dec. 13-15 from 5:30-9 p.m. at a new location, Tulare County Fairgrounds, 620 South K St, Tulare. Free (with parking fee). Vendors and movies each night. Bring a blanket or chairs. Facebook: Tulare County Fair Winter Wonderland

Hanford’s Winter Wonderland from Nov. 23-Jan. 12 at Civic Center, 321 N Douty, features an ice skating rink and special activities such as Santa’s Workshop, Princess Breakfast, Superhero Breakfast and Holiday Boutique. www.hanfordwinterwonderland.com

Events by date

Monday, Dec. 2

78th Annual Candy Cane Lane Parade begins on Main Street in Visalia at 6:30 p.m. downtownvisalia,com

Wednesday, Dec. 4

College of the Sequoias Band & Choral Christmas concert at 7 p.m. in the COS Theatre, 915 S. Mooney, Visalia. Facebook: COS Band & Choral Christmas concert

Thursday, Dec. 5

Saxophonist Kenny G, who has the Number 1 Christmas album of all time, brings his Holiday & Hits Tours to the Visalia Fox Theatre at 8 p.m. 300 W. Main St. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Tulare Christmas Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Tulare with over 90 floats. Facebook: Tulare Christmas Parade

Friday, Dec. 6

Downtown Visalia First Friday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Pick up a map at the Arts Consortium, 340 E. Oak, Arts Visalia, 214 E. Oak, or the Brandon-Mitchell Gallery, 117 S. Locust, and visit venues with art, music and snacks. artsconsortium.org

“A Christmas Story” (1983), the beloved holiday comedy about a boy who wants a BB gun for Christmas, is shown free at 6 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St. Fishnet legs contest right before the show. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be shown at 6 p.m. at Garden Street Plaza (Main and Garden streets, Visalia). Bring blankets and chairs. Free. downtownvisalia.com

Saturday, Dec. 7

The Sequoia Symphony presents its holiday concert with favorite tunes, soloist Brandon Pasion and a children’s choir at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main. 559 732-8600 or sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com

Christmas at the Plaza (Garden and Main, Visalia) from 12-3 p.m. features pictures with Santa, a holiday market and free train rides. downtownvisalia.com

1st Saturday in Three Rivers features open studios, food and art shows from 11-5. Pick up a map and schedule at Kaweah Arts, 41841 Sierra Dr. (Highway 198) or the Three Rivers Historical Museum, 42268 Sierra Dr. 559 799-1473 or 1stSaturdaytr.com

Sunday, Dec. 8

Christmas concert at 2 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living features singers, instrumentalists and a holiday sing-along plus Christmas munchies. Bring a canned food for donation to the Salvation Army. 559 625-2441 or cslvisalia.org

Pictures with Santa from 10-2 at ImagineU Children’s Museum, 210 N. Tipton, Visalia. 559 733-5975 or imagineumuseum.org

A Folklorico Christmas at 2 p.m. at the Hanford Fox Theatre, 325 N. Irwin, featuring the Gonzales Dance Academy and Mariachi de Bakersfield. Facebook: A Folklorico Christmas

Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. at Gateway Church, 1100 S. Sowell, Visalia, with choir, orchestra and handbells. Free. 559 732-4787 or gatewayvisalia.com

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Terry Ommen presents his annual history of Visalia at Tulare Voices at 210, a monthly forum at Café 210, 210 W. Center, Visalia. This year’s subject: The Butterfield Overland Stage.

Thursday, Dec. 12

“Christmas with the Kranks” (2004) about an empty next couple determined not to celebrate the holidays until their daughter calls on Christmas Eve. 6 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theater, 300 W. Main. Free. Photo op with Santa from 3-5 p.m. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Winter WINEderland Walk from 5-8 p.m. with downtown Visalia merchants. Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater. Tickets: downtownvisalia.com

Friday, Dec. 13

“Home Alone” (1990), the hilarious adventures of a kid left behind on his family’s holiday trip, is shown free at 7:30 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St. All Aboard Trains will give rides from 5-7p.m. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

The Mighty Oak Barbershop Chorus presents their 5 th Annual Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. at Rise Church, 1023, N. Chinowth, Visalia. visaliamightyoakchorus.org

Annual Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. at Rise Church, 1023, N. Chinowth, Visalia. visaliamightyoakchorus.org Santa’s Pajama Party fro 5-8 p.m. at Children’s Storybook Garden, 175 E. Tenth, Hanford. Photos with Santa, movie, Cookies, hot chocolate and popcorn. Facebook: Children’s Storybook Garden

Saturday, Dec. 14

Visalia Jingle Bell Run for Toys for Tots at 10 a.m. at Mooney Grove, 27000 S. Mooney. 5K race and 2-mile walk. Bring a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots and receive a Santa hat. downtownvisalia.com

Christmas at the Museum from 12-3 features story time with the Tulare County Library, arts & crafts, pictures with Santa and sweet treats. Tulare County Museum in Mooney Grove, 27000 S. Mooney, Visalia. Facebook: Christmas at the Museum

Holiday Home Tour by the Redwood choirs from 12-5 p.m. Visit six beautifully decorated homes with chorus music and refreshments. Begin at Quail Park at Shannon Ranch, 3440 W. Flagstaff, Visalia. redwoodchoir.ludus.com/index.php

The Sierra Stompers All-Stars, featuring pianist Bruce Huddleston, headline the Sierra Traditional Jazz Club’s Annual Christmas Party from 1-4 p.m. at the Three Rivers Memorial Building, 43490 Sierra Drive (Highway 198). Bring treats to share at intermission. threeriversjazzaffair.com

Sunday, Dec. 15

“Nutcracker: The Magical Christmas Ballet” is not the traditional “Nutcracker,” but features the music you love, world-class ballet, costumes, puppets and acrobatics. Two shows: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St. 559 625-1369 or foxvisalia.org

Visalia Heritage Holiday Home Tour from 1-4 p.m. Visit four historic homes in Beverly Glen beautifully decorated for Christmas. visaliaheritage.org

Pictures with Santa from 10-2 at ImagineU Children’s Museum, 210 N. Tipton, Visalia. 559 733-5975 or imagineumuseum.org

Christmas at the Hanford Fox by the Kings Symphony at 4 p.m. features holiday classics. 326 N. Irwin. kings-symphony-orchestra.square.site

Victorian Christmas Tea at 2 p.m. at Children’s Storybook Garden, 175 E. Tenth, Hanford. Tickets: 559 500-9966

Saturday, Dec. 21

The Grammy Award winning Mariachi Camperos returns to the Visalia Fox Theatre for Fiesta Navidad, honoring the unique cultural traditions of Mexico. 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369 or www.foxvisalia.org