Visalia Senior Games are back – and registration is open

Competition never gets old! With the Visalia Senior Games 2025 just around the corner, those 50 and better know that better than anyone.

Registration is now open for the Visalia Senior Games 2025 games, and spots are filling fast! The Visalia Senior Games 2025 kick off on Thursday, March 27 and will run through the weekend. The final day of competition and closing ceremonies on Sunday, March 30.

“Senior Games 2025 is fast approaching, and we’re excited to welcome athletes back for another slate of competition and fun,” shares Jason Glick, Parks & Recreation Director. “The format for the 2025 Games is all our events packed into a long weekend, which is what participants shared they’d like most to see. This allows folks both locally and from out of the area to enjoy the competition and camaraderie of four days of Games, all back-to-back, with plenty of time to still enjoy all that Visalia has to offer.”

Participants in Visalia and from throughout California and the western United States are once again invited to take part in one of the area’s premiere 50 and better events. This year’s Games include Cornhole, 3 Point Contest, Pickleball, Disc Golf, Track & Field, Table Tennis, Swimming and Archery.

Each event has a deadline to register approximately one week before the event date, late registration will be accepted as space allows. Thanks to a sponsorship from Kaweah Health, there will be no athlete fee for participants.

“We’re excited that the athlete fee for the Visalia Senior Games is being waived this year, thanks to the generous sponsorship from Kaweah Health,” added Glick. “This support ensures that registration costs for our athletes remains low. We appreciate their commitment to our community, health, and wellness.”

Registration is open online now for each event in the Visalia Senior Games 2024 by visiting www.visalia.city/seniorgames

Visalia Senior Games is under the umbrella of the California Senior Games Association, which promotes healthy, active lifestyles for adults ages 50 and better.

For questions or more information, contact the Visalia Parks & Recreation Business Office at (559) 713-4365 or email [email protected]