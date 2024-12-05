Join the Tulare County Library’s Winter Reading Challenge

Tulare County Library’s annual Winter Reading Challenge: From Page to Screen runs from Tuesday, December 17, 2024, through Saturday, January 25, 2025. For all ages, languages, and reading levels, the Challenge for Children ages 0-5 years is to read 10 books this winter by themselves or with a parent and Kids, Teens, and Adults, are encouraged to read 10 days or more. Ages 0-17 receive a free book at registration. The Challenge features programs and prizes related to movies and tv shows that were taken from books.

How to Participate

Beginning Tuesday, December 17, 2024, register online or in person to start your reading log. Track your reading on a bookmark log, online at tularecountylibrary.beanstack.com/reader365, or on the Beanstack Tracker app, download in the App Store or Google Play. Reading tracking must be recorded on Beanstack or come into your branch by January 25 to qualify for the challenge drawing.

To track reading on Beanstack:

Register: Sign up for a Beanstack account online or with the app to register for the Winter Reading Challenge. Track: Enter each book or track the days in the online log. Read 1 book (ages 0-5) or 1 day to receive a progress badge. The more read, the more badges achieved. Progress: At 10 books (ages 0-5) or 10 days, your challenge is complete, then come into your Tulare County Library Branch to receive a finishing prize.

To track reading on paper log:

Register: Pick up a bookmark log at your Tulare County Library Branch. Track: Read one book (ages 0-5) or one day then mark one tub of popcorn on your log. Progress: At 10 books (ages 0-5) or 10 days, turn the log in at your branch to receive a finishing prize.

