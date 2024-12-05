Forest Service seeks volunteers for Hume Lake cleanup

Grab your mud boots, favorite walking stick, and partner in muddy crime, to join Forest Service personnel for a walk across the lakebed of Hume Lake to remove trash and debris. Sequoia National Forest managers are asking the public for volunteers to help Forest Service personnel with trash cleanup at Hume Lake on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 11 am. Interested volunteers are invited to meet at the Powder Can Day-Use area at 11 am for a quick safety briefing and volunteer signup.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring mud boots or appropriate footwear for working in mud, a winter jacket or cold-weather clothing, gloves, and/or a sturdy walking stick. A walking partner is highly encouraged for those moments when you find your feet stuck and need an extra hand to escape. Other personnel and volunteers will be in the immediate area for those firmly planted in the muck.

Please check for the latest road conditions prior to traveling to Hume Lake on the morning of the event, as road conditions change rapidly. Caltrans: California Highway Information-CA180

Sequoia/Kings Canyon National Park- Road Conditions:

Hume Lake is normally drained or maintained at lower lake levels for only a couple weeks throughout the winter months but this year the snowpack above Hume Lake provides managers with an ideal window to drain the lake and refill it before the summer months arrive.