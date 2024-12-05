Exeter student performing in ‘Christmas at Belmont: Live from Nashville,’ streaming on Amazon Music, Prime Video

Belmont University’s Kolby Knickerbocker will be among more than 600 student musicians and vocalists to perform in the beloved annual concert tradition, “Christmas at Belmont: Live from Nashville.”

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST, this popular holiday spectacular will stream to a global audience on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. This year marks the first time the event has been available on a global streaming platform. A showcase of Belmont’s musical talent through an array of traditional carols, classical masterworks and seasonal favorites, this tremendous opportunity exemplifies the enduring value of a Belmont education.

“It’s not just a stage of choral orchestral people singing Christmas song after Christmas song,” explained Director of Choral Activities Dr. Jeffery Ames. “We could have a poignant piece by a loft choir followed by pop ensemble singing the latest Christmas chart, then percussion ensemble, country, bluegrass — and then the orchestra shows their skills.”

“Christmas at Belmont Live from Nashville” highlights Belmont’s commitment to fostering innovative creativity and providing comprehensive training. The 90-minute performance will feature more than 600 student musicians and vocalists where viewers will witness the depth of Belmont’s musical education. Filmed live in front of an audience at the University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, more than 15 student choirs and ensembles will perform including the Belmont Chorale, Symphony Orchestra, Southbound (country) and Voxology (Gospel, R&B), among many others.

This year’s performance features special guest appearances by acclaimed Belmont alumni Ashley Cooke, Cody Fry and Dwan Hill. Student ensembles will gain invaluable exposure by sharing the stage with these rising star alumni and interacting with them in the wings and for practices.

Ashley Cooke, a 2019 corporate communications graduate and a rising country music star, recently celebrated her first No. 1 song and earned the Breakthrough Female Video of the Year at the 2024 CMT Awards for her song, “your place.”

Cody Fry, 2012 commercial music alumnus has garnered him widespread acclaim, including a Grammy nomination for his orchestral version of “Eleanor Rigby.”

Multiple Grammy and Dove award winner Dwan Hill brings his extensive musical experience to the performance featuring The Choir Room, a nonprofit he founded. Hill, a 2008 music education graduate and 2013 Master of Music graduate, now serves as an adjunct professor in the University’s songwriting program.

The “Christmas at Belmont Live from Nashville” broadcast will begin with a tune-in event, Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. CST on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and will be available throughout the holiday season via streaming. For more information, visit belmont.edu/christmas.