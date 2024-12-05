Alaska Airlines launches Guadalajara service from Fresno

Alaska Airlines expanded into the global market at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) earlier today with the launch of seasonal non-stop service from Fresno to Guadalajara, Mexico. This winter, Alaska Airlines will offer daily service between Fresno and Guadalajara (GDL) now through February 12, 2025.

Alaska Airlines joins the existing international carriers that serve the Guadalajara route from Fresno and comes just in time for the busy winter travel period when additional service is needed.

“Alaska Airlines’ new seasonal service to Guadalajara adds a much-needed nonstop connection between Fresno and Mexico during the busy winter months. This exciting addition brings families and friends closer for the holidays while showcasing the progress at Fresno Yosemite International Airport, including the ongoing terminal expansion. We’re looking forward to even more growth in the year ahead,” said City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

In 2022, the City of Fresno and Guadalajara officially became Sister Cities. FAT continues to rank 4th in the nation in the number of passengers flying from the United States to Guadalajara. Alaska Airlines is the first domestic carrier operating at FAT to offer international air service and complements the airline’s daily non-stop flights from Fresno to Seattle, Portland, and San Diego.

“Fresno Yosemite International Airport appreciates Alaska Airlines for their continued commitment to Fresno and are confident this seasonal service will be a great success,” said Director of Aviation Henry Thompson.

Guadalajara is one of the largest metropolitan cities in Mexico and is the state capital of Jalisco. This additional airline option from Fresno to Guadalajara increases exposure to Mexico and the many traditional and cultural celebrations the city is known for.

Known as a traditional and cosmopolitan city, Guadalajara hosts numerous cultural events throughout the year including the International Mariachi Festival, the Guadalajara International Book Fair, and more. The city is known for its impressive architecture, murals, folk art, medical schools, and medical tourism.

Tickets, flight schedules and bookings for Alaska Airlines’ new Guadalajara route are available at alaskaair.com.

Summary of Alaska Airlines’ seasonal service between FAT and GDL operating December 3, 2024 – February 12, 2025:

City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Fresno/Guadalajara 11:35 p.m. 5:00 a.m. Daily 737 Guadalajara/Fresno 8:52 p.m. 10:56 p.m. Daily 737