Tulare Hospital & Community Health Foundation Presents: Festival of Trees – A Tuscan Holiday Gala

The Tulare Hospital & Community Health Foundation invites you to join us in celebrating a cherished annual tradition: Festival of Trees! This year’s theme, A Tuscan Holiday Gala, promises an unforgettable evening of joy, celebration, and community spirit.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Tulare Veterans Memorial Building, 1771 E. Tulare Ave, Tulare, CA

BUON NATALE – An Evening to Remember

Festival of Trees is more than just a gala; it’s an opportunity to honor excellence and support impactful initiatives.

This year, we are thrilled to announce Dr. Adnaan Edun as the 2024 Physician of the Year. Dr. Edun, based at Adventist Health Tulare medical center, is a dedicated Family Medicine Physician who tirelessly serves the Tulare community. From supervising residents in our Residency Program to organizing programs like Kids Off the Kouch, Dr. Edun exemplifies compassion and commitment. He also offers free sports physicals for local athletes and volunteers at numerous hospital and community events.

The Employee of the Year will be revealed the week before the gala. Both honorees will receive complimentary tickets to the event, where their remarkable achievements will be celebrated. The Donor of the Year will also be honored for their contributions, as well as the Volunteer of the Year.

Support the Foundation

Net proceeds from Festival of Trees directly benefit the Foundation, funding initiatives like Proud to Wear Pink and Kids Off the Kouch, along with equipment upgrades and operational needs.

Opportunity Drawings

Don’t miss your chance to win beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each valued at over $1,000! Opportunity tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the following locations:

Deja Vu Hair Salon (124 S K St, Tulare, CA)

Eden Café (210 E Tulare Ave, Tulare, CA)

Will Tiesiera Ford (2101 E. Cross Ave, Tulare, CA)

La Piazza Italiano Ristorante, 1600 E. Tulare Ave, Tulare, CA)

Tulare Chamber of Commerce (220 E. Tulare Ave, Tulare, CA)

Valley Strong Credit Union (1989 E. Prosperity Ave, Tulare, CA)

Online: Festival of Trees 2024 Opportunity Drawing Tickets (https://square.site/)

Get Your Tickets

Tickets to the gala can be purchased at the Gift Shop (869 N Cherry St, Tulare, CA), online via Festival of Trees 2024 (https://square.site/), or by contacting Jan Smith at [email protected] (mailto:[email protected]) or [email protected]

Join us in making A Tuscan Holiday Gala an evening to remember, uniting our community in celebration, giving, and the spirit of the season.