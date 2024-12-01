Deadline for Visalia’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest is Monday, December 2

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and we’re celebrating with another ho-ho-home decorating contest!

Deck the Home: Visalia’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest is back for 2024, and nominations are closing soon. Visalians still have to time to nominate themselves and submit their decorated home to the contest now through Monday, December 2.

Visalians nominate their own home for consideration, and nominating is as simple as filling out the short form and providing a photo. Houses, apartments, condos, neighborhoods, and businesses are all eligible as long as decorations can be viewed from the street. Photos of the decorated home are required to be considered.

Winners and the interactive map will be released Friday, December 6, so there is plenty of time to enjoy decorations throughout December.

Winners will be selected in a variety of categories, and an interactive, digital map featuring their addresses will be available. Then it’s time to drive around Visalia and enjoy an easy way to find the best decorated homes in the city.

Winners will be announced via @cityofvisalia on Facebook and Instagram. To submit a nomination, visit www.visalia.city/deckthehome

. For questions related on Deck the Home, contact Macey Schonbachler, Communications & Marketing Specialist, at (559) 713-4404 or at [email protected]