Visalia Fox puts the “Merry” in Merry Christmas!

The Visalia Fox Theatre is celebrating with Christmas shows all during December—including some of your favorite holiday movies shown for free.

Thursday, Dec. 5—Kenny G Holiday & Hits Tour

Kenny G, one of the best-selling musicians and creator of the Number 1 Christmas record of all time, “Miracles,” kicks off the season at the Fox, playing his hits, his holiday songs and his recently lullabies.

Friday, Dec. 6—“A Christmas Story”

One of the most popular holiday movies, (A Christmas Story” (1983) is a nostalgic look at a young boy who wants a BB gun for Christmas. Fishnet legs contest right before the show. Free

Saturday, Dec. 7—Sequoia Symphony Holiday Concert

Features singer Brandon Pasion, a children’s choir and favorite holiday songs such as the Les Brown “Nutcracker” and “Sleigh Ride.” Tickets at 559 732-8600 or www.sequoiasymphonyorchetra.com

Thursday, Dec. 12—“Christmas with the Kranks”

Neighbors try to get a couple to decorate for Christmas which Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis boycott until on Christmas Eve their daughter says she’s coming home expecting the usual big holiday gathering. A 2004 film based on the novel “Skipping Christmas” by John Grisham. Photo op with Santa from 3-5 p.m. Free

Friday, Dec. 13—“Home Alone”

Another holiday favorite, “Home Alone” (1990) tells the story of a bratty 8-year-old, Macauey Culkin, who is accidently left home from his family’s holiday trip and saves the home from robbers. All Aboard Trains will give rides from 5-7p.m. Free

.Sunday, Dec. 15—Nutcracker” The Magical Christmas Ballet

This is not your traditional “Nutcracker.” You’ll hear all the stunning Tchaikovsky music you love with an international all-star cast that blends world-class ballet with whimsical puppets, lavish costumes and stunning acrobatics. Two performances.

Saturday, Dec. 21—Fiesta Navidad with Mariachi Los Camperos

The three-time Grammy winning group returns to the Fox to celebrate Christmas with traditions of Mexico, songs, dances and a singalong.

Visalia Fox Theatre – 300 W. Main. 559 625-1369

www.foxvisalia.org