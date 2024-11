Christmas Parades around the South Valley!

Friday, Nov. 29 – 6 p.m. – Hanford Christmas Parade “Season of Light”

Downtown Hanford, 7th Street to Irwin Street to 8th Street to Douty Street

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=867573058861121&set=a.486628440288920

Monday, Dec. 2 – 6:30 p.m. – Visalia Candy Cane Lane Parade “Christmas in Whoville”

Downtown Visalia Main Street from Liberty to Conyer

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1102667068527672&set=pb.100063531672121.-2207520000

Thursday, Dec.5 – 6:30 p.m. – Tulare Christmas Parade “The Songs of Christmas”

Downtown Tulare, K Street to Inyo Ave to L Street

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1102422101892709&set=pb.100063747872010.-2207520000&type=3

Thursday, Dec. 5 – 7 p.m. – Porterville Children’s Christmas Parade “Razzle Dazzle Christmas”

Downtown Porterville on N Main Street

https://business.portervillechamber.org/events/details/children-s-christmas-parade-3842

Friday, Dec. 6 – 6:30 p.m. – Exeter 2024 Christmas Parade

Downtown Exeter on Pine Street

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=870052298597045&set=pb.100067768478363.-2207520000&type=3

Friday, Dec. 6 – 7 p.m. – Reedley Electrical Farm Equipment Parade “A Rhinestone Christmas”

Downtown Reedley, G Street from 8th to 14th Streets

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=860587642926339&set=pb.100069253329698.-2207520000

Saturday, Dec.7 – 5:30 p.m. – Dinuba Electric Light Parade “Christmas Around the World”;

Downtown Dinuba, E. Tulare Street then to L Street

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=958812999609480&set=pb.100064423670482.-2207520000

Saturday, Dec. 7 – 6 p.m. – Lemoore Christmas Parade “A Vert Merry Disney Christmas”

Downtown Lemoore on West D Street

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=952431280246085&set=a.543686001120617

Friday, Dec. 13 – 6 p.m. – Lindsay Christmas Parade