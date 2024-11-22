Winter adventures await in new Live & Play Visalia

Ready for a lot of fa-la-la-la fun? The City of Visalia Winter Live & Play is here!

The City of Visalia Winter 2024 Live & Play guide to Visalia is online now and registration for winter recreation classes, events and programs is now open.

A quarterly publication, the Winter 2024 Live & Play features City updates, as well as information on classes and activities for community members of all ages. The Live & Play includes sections for tiny tots, youth, teens, adults and those 50 and better. Head to www.visalia.city/winterguide to view the guide online now.

This season’s special events feature something for everyone, with fall events through the end of November and a December to remember. Kick off the magic of the holidays with our PAL Christmas Tree Lighting on December 1 and enjoy festive fun at Garden Street Plaza and special events throughout the season. Santa won’t be the only one making their list and checking it twice!

Mark your calendars now for these fun and free events, and then register for enrichment programs that feature arts, sports for all ages, foodie fun and more. Registration is now open both online and in-person. To register online, visit www.visalia.city/liveandplay and create a login and password through the online registration system Active network. Once signed up with an account, users can then click directly on the programs of their choosing, and register.

For those that prefer to register in-person, visit the Parks & Recreation Department Business Office located in the Anthony Community Center, 345 N. Jacob St., Monday through Thursday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For questions or more information, contact the City of Visalia Parks & Recreation Department at [email protected] or (559) 713-4365.