Tulare County Library offering LEAMOS Spanish literacy course

Do you know a Spanish-speaking adult who wants to learn basic reading or writing in Spanish? Tulare County Library-Read to Succeed Literacy Center now offers Free Spanish literacy classes.

LEAMOS (Let’s Read), a simple and easy-to-use pre-English as a Second Language (ESL) online literacy course, teaching Spanish-speaking adults to read and write in Spanish. Consisting of 43 instructional lessons, it’s been used successfully by thousands of individuals, adult education programs, libraries and more. Students participating learn the sounds of the alphabet, to read and write simple words, and writing skills in Spanish.

With the assistance of Tulare County Library-Read to Succeed Literacy Center, local Spanish speakers who never attended school or acquired basic literacy skills, will now be able to learn to read and write in Spanish. Leamos gives them the foundational skills, and confidence, to read with their children, gain better employment, fully engage in their community, and build a foundation to learn English.

If you know someone who would benefit, or if you would like more information, please contact the Read to Succeed Literacy at (559) 713-2745 or email us at [email protected]