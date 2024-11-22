TCOE Theatre Company’s double production opens this week

Beginning Thursday, November 21, casts in two, back-to-back Theatre Company productions will perform at Rotary Theatre in Visalia. The two shows will be performed a total of four times November 21-23.

Three evening shows and one Saturday matinee will begin with performances of “Willy Wonka KIDS.” The charming, 40-minute show is made up of a cast of Tulare County students in grades 1-6. Audiences will be familiar with the story of the great chocolatier, who issues five golden tickets in an attempt to find someone to be his successor.

After a 20-minute intermission, students in grades 7-12 will perform a spectacular version of “Disney’s Alice in Wonderland JR.” The fast-paced, hourlong show features all the beloved characters from the classic children’s book, including Alice, the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, the March Hare, and the Queen of Hearts.

“I chose these titles because more than ever we need to experience and maybe reconnect with wonder, curiosity, imagination, and joy in our world today,” said Theatre Company show director Charlotte Garcia Da Rosa. “Both shows not only honor beloved books and classic movies but teach valuable life lessons – learn from your mistakes, listen to your inner voice, believe in yourself, hope for miracles, and love who you are.” Garcia Da Rosa reports that there are 100 Tulare County students in the two productions.

Audiences can choose to see either “Willy Wonka” or “Alice In Wonderland,” or purchase a ticket to see them both. For show times and dates, and to purchase tickets, visit www.tcoe.org/TheatreCo/tickets.